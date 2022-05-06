USMNT prepares for Uruguay in Kansas City

Friday’s soccer news starts with Uruguay having few problems with Mexico in an international friendly at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Matias Vecino scored in the 35th and Edinson Cavani added goals in the 46th and 54th minutes. Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Mexico got an early start to this window, beating Nigeria 2-1 at AT&T Stadium on May 28. Nigeria gave up an own-goal two minutes after equalizing that decided that game. Mexico plays Ecuador on Sunday at Soldier Field.

For Uruguay, their focus shifts to the USMNT in Kansas City on Sunday, a game where they should rely on a similar strategy after they worked so well against Mexico. While the USMNT should be looking at Uruguay as an opportunity to test tactics and personnel, they now have a clear example of how things can go wrong in a friendly setting.

One of the things the United States did well against Morocco was controlling the pace of the game. That was one of the major issues for Mexico against Uruguay, having to chase even before the score line got away from them. Avoiding that requires more than pressing. It means taking advantage of opportunities early and showing that Uruguay’s tactics need adjusting in real time. That shifts not only momentum, but can stall the opposition as they try to figure out what might work.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has stressed that part of the point of this window is problem solving on the field. That’s something that will help his eventual roster decisions. With what Uruguay showed against Mexico, his squad should get that opportunity.

Also in the soccer news, the US Soccer Federation announced that CEO Will Wilson is leaving at the end of October. “It has been an honor to work with the U.S. Soccer board and the dedicated executives and staff at the Federation, and especially with Cindy Parlow Cone, during this pivotal time in sports and for the organization,” Wilson said in a press statement. “My goal has always been to make sure the Federation was in a better place than when I started, and I’m stepping away knowing that the organization is positioned for continued long-term global success.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the UEFA Nations League on FS2: Armenia vs Ireland at 9am, Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 12pm, and Italy vs Germany at 2:45pm. Concacaf Nations League on TUDN: Suriname vs Jamaica at 7pm and El Salvador vs Grenada at 10pm.

Sunday has the USMNT vs Uruguay friendly at 5pm on Fox. The Wales vs Ukraine World Cup qualifying playoff final is on ESPN2 at 12pm.

UEFA Nations League on FS2: San Marino vs Malta at 9am, Cyprus vs Northern Ireland at 12pm, and Czech Republic vs pain at 2:45pm. Cup of Nations qualifying on beIN Sport: Central African Republic vs Ghana at 9am and Egypt vs Guinea at 3pm. The Peru vs New Zealand friendly is on Fox Deportes at 11:30am. Mexico vs Ecuador is on Univision at 7:30pm.

Monday has the UEFA Nations League on FS1: Croatia vs France at 2:45pm. Concacaf Nations League on TUDN: Honduras vs Curacao at 10pm. All Times Eastern

