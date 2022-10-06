USMNT World Cup opponent Wales loses late to the Netherlands

USMNT World Cup opponent Wales got a late equalizer against the Netherlands but lost 2-1 at home in the UEFA Nations League. Teun Koopmeiners put the Netherlands up in the 50th minute with Rhys Norrington-Davies equalizing two minutes into stoppage time. Wout Weghorst scored the Netherlands’ winner two minutes later. Wales hosts Belgium on Saturday.

“Rhys was exceptional tonight,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “He’s got great energy and he scored a great goal. These Nations League games are all about preparation now for the World Cup. We have to look at our squad and use it as a beneficial exercise for that.”

Going into Saturday’s games, Wales is in last place in league A group 4, with no points and a -2 goal differential. The Netherlands leads with six points from two games followed by Belgium and Poland with three points each. It’s a similar situation for the USMNT’s other World Cup opponent. England is in 4th-place in group 3, with one point and a -1 differential. They trail group leaders Italy with four points from two games, followed by Hungary with three points and Germany with two.

While splitting focus between the Nations League and World Cup preparation isn’t straightforward, it’s worth underlining that the Netherlands isn’t having any issues. While coach Louis van Gaal has used different lineups, the ability to get a result is there. Friendlies don’t offer the same pressure or substitution patterns, underlining the importance of a stoppage time winner in a game that counts.

“I think we have a marvellous squad,” van Gaal said. “This is not the first time and it won’t be the last (we win late). The Wales coach has changed a lot of players, more in attack than in defence, and that’s why I made my changes.”

Responding to those kind of scenarios may be the biggest takeaway from the UEFA Nations League. While it’s certainly worth wondering what these level of games may end up meaning in advance of the World Cup from a stress and fatigue point of view, it’s tough to replicate those situations outside of an official competition. At the same time, struggling for points in the Nations League in advance of the World Cup may not mean all that much either.

MLSsoccer’s Charles Boehm on the USMNT’s Nations League prep. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy stresses the importance of the Concacaf version of the Nations League. ESPN’s Dale Johnson’s look at the Concacaf Nations League. SI’s Avi Creditor with depth charts for the USMNT. Bundesliga.com focuses on the USMNT players from German clubs. The Province’s JJ Adams updates the situation with the Canadian men’s national team and the Canadian Soccer Association.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

The USMNT plays Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League on UniMas and streaming on ESPN+ at 10pm. UEFA Nations League on FS1: Austria vs France at 2:45pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of Wales FA