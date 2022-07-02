2.Bundesliga season openers, USMNT player moves

Monday’s soccer news starts with results for USMNT players in the 2.Bundesliga with Julian Green scoring in Furth’s 2-2 home win over Holstein Kiel. Falling behind in the 29th minute, Green equalized in the 48th minute. Timothy Tillman scored for Furth in the 76th with Holstein Kiel equalizing from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

“Of course it’s very annoying when you don’t win it,” Green said. “But it’s better to play that way than to play worse and draw. From the goal to make it 1-1, we were clearly the better team. Now we just have to create the chances.”

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 66th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 home win over Hannover 96. Boyd assisted on Mike Wunderlich’s opener in the 11th minute with Hannover equalizing in the 80th. Kaiserslautern’s Kevin Kraus scored two minutes into stoppage time. Boyd saw yellow in the 26th minute.

George Bello subbed on in the 72nd minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 2-1 loss at SV Sandhausen. Trailing from the 11th minute, Arminia went a man down in the 46th with a red card to Silvan Sidler. Masaya Okugawa equalized for Arminia in the 59th with Sandhausen scoring in the 63rd minute.

Ulysses Lllanez scored in St Polten’s 2-1 win at Leobendorf in the Austrian Cup. Llanez opened the scoring in the 72nd with Leobendorf equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Dognimani Silue scored for St Polten two minutes later. Owen Otasowie’s Club Brugge beat KAA Gent 1-0 at home to win the Belgian Super Cup. Andreas Olsen scored in the 39th and Otasowie subbed out in the 59th minute.

Aron Johannson did the scoring for Valur’s 3-2 loss at IBV in the Urvalsdeild. Down 2-0 from goals in the 30th and 61st, Johannsson scored in the 75th and equalized in the 78th. IBV scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 2-0 win at Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan. Moustafa Zeidan scored in the 10th minute and Isaac Thelin doubled the lead in the 57th.

USMNT player Milik Tillman moves on loan from Bayern Munich to Rangers. “I am really excited to sign for Rangers and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Tillman said in the press statement announcing the move. “It is a new challenge for me at a huge club with fantastic supporters and I can’t wait for the season ahead.” Andrija Novakovich moved from Frosinone to Venezia in Serie B. Venezia’s season opens at home to Genoa on August 13.

ESPN’s James Olley’s interview with USMNT and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle looks back at week 21 in MLS.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Fox Deportes has the Red Bull Salzburg vs Ajax friendly at 12:30pm. ESPN Deportes has the Sporting vs Roma friendly at 3pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com