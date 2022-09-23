Atlanta, Chicago, and San Jose win in week 20, Nashville beats Seattle

Thursday’s soccer news has more from the midweek MLS schedule, starting with Atlanta beating Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home. Ronaldo Cisneros scored the United goals in the 7th and 33rd minutes. Real Salt Lake’s Johan Kappelhof pulled a goal back in the 37th.

“This win means a lot, especially after experiencing last Saturday’s match against Austin because not only did we lose but we also didn’t play well which is what bothered us the most,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “So, this win means a lot to not only me but the whole team. Throughout my years in soccer, I am used to these types of moments too. In my career I have experienced great moments and bad ones too, so I am content with everything right now.”

Chicago picked up the home win with a 2-0 shutout of Toronto FC. Jhon Duran scored in the 4th and 6th minutes while Gaga Slonina made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“You know, we’re still not quite where we want to be, but we know it’s not going to happen overnight and we’re just gonna keep building and building and now it’s a matter of being consistent from game to game,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said.

DC United equalized twice in a 2-2 draw with Columbus at Audi Field. The Crew’s Cucho Hernandez scored in the 62nd with DC’s Taxi Fountas equalizing in the 80th. Hernandez scored again with Ola Kamara leveling the score two minutes into stoppage time.

It was the same score at TQL Stadium where FC Cincinnati and Vancouver drew 2-2. Alvaro Barreal put Cincinnati up in the 3rd with Ryan Gauld equalizing for the Whitecaps two minutes later. Cincinnati’s Brandon Vasquez scored in the 23rd and Vancouver’s Cristian Dajome equalized in the 82nd minute.

“We’ve taken a step back, in terms of results over the past four games, because we should have had more points,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Putting the opponents aside, regardless of who we’re playing, when you’re in control of certain games, in three of those four being at home, those should be wins. If we want to have meaningful games to play at the end of the year, we can’t lose out on points because of moments like that.”

Philadelphia beat Inter Miami 2-1 on the road in Fort Lauderdale. Daniel Gazdag put the Union up from the penalty spot in the 26th and Cory Burke doubled the lead in the 66th. Inter’s Gonzalo Higuain scored in the 82nd.

Minnesota and Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 at Allianz Field. Trailing from a 43rd minute own-goal, Sporting’s Johnny Russell equalized in the 63rd minute.

Nashville shutout Seattle 1-0 at home on a 44th minute Hany Mukhtar goal. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Colorado drew 1-1 at home with Orlando. Facundo Torres put City up in the 22nd with Gyasi Zardes equalizing for the Rapids in the 65th minute.

NYCFC beat FC Dallas 1-0 at Toyota Stadium with Heber scoring in the 29th minute. New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson kept the clean sheet with one save.

“The players have to understand that tactically part of the game plan is to suffer in moments because of the heat and because of the pressure,” NYCFC interim coach Nick Cushing said. “You have to have a real buy-in and a belief for the football club and for the badge to put your body on the line. You have to give a little bit extra here because it’s so hard to play. It’s so hard to see out the whole of the game when this team trains here, plays here, and has quality.”

San Jose closed out the Wednesday schedule with a 3-2 win at the LA Galaxy. Cristian Espinoza converted a 13th minute penalty for the Earthquakes with Jeremy Ebobisse doubling the lead in the 14th. San Jose’s Marcos Lopez made it 3-0 in the 40th. The Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljic scored in the 48th and 88th minutes.

Moving to the Scottish League Cup, group A, Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen beat Dumbarton 2-0 at home. Ross McCrorie scored in the 36th and Matthew Kennedy made it 2-0 Aberdeen in the 57th minute.

“You often hear managers saying, “At least we created the chances,” and yes, that is important,” Aberdeen manager Jom Goodwin said. “We are getting in good areas, some of the build up play is really good, a lot of what we’re working on in training is coming to fruition which shows the players are listening and the message is getting through. But we want to be giving the fans a few more goals to cheer.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

ESPN Deportes has the Newcastle vs 1860 Munich friendly at 8:30am. Benfica vs Nice is on ESPN Deportes at 4pm. UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Austria vs Norway at 3pm. TUDN has Northern Ireland vs England also at 3pm. Copa America Femenina on FS2: Argentina vs Uruguay at 5pm. FS1 has Peru vs Venezuela at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Leon at 8pm. Fox Deportes has Juarez vs Queretaro at 10pm ET.

