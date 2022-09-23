Big wins for DC and the Galaxy

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the Independence Day results in Major League Soccer. DC United beat Orlando City 5-3 at Exploria Stadium. Taxi Fountas go the DC goals going scoring in the 5th and 8th minutes, finishing off his hat-trick in the 51st. Orlando City pulled two goals back through Facundo Torres in the 57th and Ercan Kara in the 66th minute. DC’s Kimarni Smith made it 4-2 in the 74th with Orlando’s Alexandre Pato converting an 80th minute penalty. Nigel Robertha finished off the DC scoring six minutes into stoppage time.

Austin got three points on the road, beating Colorado 3-2. Lalas Abubaker put the Rapids up in the 19th minute with Jonathan Lewis doubling the lead in the 22nd. Austin pulled a goal back through Ethan Finlay in the 28th and Sevastian Driussi equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time. Maxi Urruti scored Austin’s third goal in the 59th. Austin’s Kipp Keller saw red in the 75th minute.

FC Dallas and Inter Miami drew 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Alan Velasco scored for Dallas in the 27th with Leonardo Campana equalizing for Inter in the 88th minute.

“I’m proud of every single one of them and pleased with the point,” Inter coach Phil Neville said. “We move on and we recover, and we go again on Saturday against Orlando which I think is going to be an absolutely brilliant game.”

Monday’s schedule concluded at Dignity Health Sports Park with the LA Galaxy winning 4-0 over Montreal. Javier Hernandez opened the scoring in the 4th minute and Dejan Joveljic doubled the lead from a first-half stoppage time penalty. Rayan Raveloson scored in the 60th and 79th minutes. LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“I would say, just from the begging, our intensity and mentality of each and every member on the field was sharp, it was excellent,” LA Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado said. “From the beginning everyone was locked in. We gave them nothing. We didn’t let them pick their head up, once they left it off for someone else, another guy was going out and pressuring and we were following in from behind, so we didn’t give them much time to really put anything together.”

Staying in MLS, the New England Revolution added Giacomo Vrioni as a designated player. Vrioni played for WSG Tirol last season in the Austrian Bundesliga on loan from Juventus. “We are pleased to announce the signing of Giacomo Vrioni to a long-term contract with the New England Revolution,” coach Bruce Arena said in a press statement. “Giacomo caught our eye with his recent goal-scoring success in Austria and came highly recommended by some truly outstanding people in our sport. I look forward to Giacomo’s arrival in New England and look forward to working with him. He is a most welcomed addition to our team”.

Also in the soccer news, Championship club Luton Town announced on Saturday that USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will join them on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest for the 2022-23 season. “We’re delighted to add Ethan,” Luton Town manager Nathan Jones said in a press statement. “He is a fantastic goalkeeper. I was really impressed with him in terms of what he’s done. We were aware of him, then he went to Forest and he did well in the limited amount of time he had to play. He’s someone that showed a real desire to want to play for us. That was the good thing. I loved his character and knew all about his ability, and then he had a real desire to get this done. That’s what we want here.”

