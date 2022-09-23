Boyd scores in the 2.Bundesliga, friendlies roundup

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players already playing league and cup games in Europe. Terrence Boyd scored in Kaiserslautern’s 2-2 draw at Holstein Kiel in the 2.Bundesliga. Daniel Hanslik scored for Kaiserslautern in the 32nd with Holstein Kiel equalizing in the 51st and going ahead in the 57th. Boyd equalized in the 62nd minute. George Bello subbed out in the 86th minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 3-0 home loss to Jahn Regensburg. Arminia fell behind in first-half stoppage time with Jahn Regensburg adding goals in the 56th and stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed out in the 58th minute of Furth’s 2-0 loss at Nurnberg to goals in the 15th and 81st minutes. In the 3.Liga, Andrew Wooten wasn’t in the squad for Osnabruck’s 1-0 home win over MSV Duisburg. Sven Kohler scored Osnabruck’s goal in the 82nd minute.

In the Belgian Pro League, Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp beat Mechelen 2-0 on the road in the opening weekend of the season. Michael Frey scored in the 31st and converted a 35th minute penalty.

Kyle Duncan wasn’t in the squad for Oostende’s 2-0 loss at Anderlecht to goals in the 39th and 88th. Oostende’s Fanos Katelaris saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Owen Otasowie was on the bench for Club Brugge’s 3-2 home win over KRC Genk. Mark McKenzie was on the bench for KRC Genk. Andreas Olson put Club Brugge up in the 22nd with Cyriel Dessers equalizing in the 30th. Genks’ Mike Ndayishimiye scored in the 47th with Hans Vanekan equalizing in the 60th. Olsen scored again for Club Brugge two minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds was on the bench for Westerlo’s 2-0 home win over Cercle Brugge. Playing a man up from the 31st, Erdon Daci scored for Westerlo in the 40th. Igor Vetokele doubled the lead five minutes into stoppage time.

Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 68th minute of St Polten’s 2-0 home win over Dornbirn in the Erste Liga. Jaden Montnor opened the scoring in the 2nd minute and Din Barlov doubled the lead in the 70th. Dornbirn saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed out in stoppage time of GIF Sundsvall’s 1-0 loss at Helsingborg in the Allsvenskan. Helsingborg scored in the 30th minute. Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 3-1 home win over Sirius. Patriot Sejdiu scored for Malmo in the 33rd, playing a man up from the 49th. Moustafa Zeidan made it 2-0 Malmo in the 52nd. Sirius converted a penalty in the 87th with Sejdiu scoring again in the 90th minute. Joe Gyau saw red in the 55th minute in Degerfors’ 2-1 loss at Mjallby. Dijan Vukojevic put Degerfors up in the 77th. Mjallby equalized in the 85th, scoring again in the 88th minute.

Christian Ramirez subbed on in the 59th minute for Aberdeen’s 3-0 home win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish League Cup, group A. Bojan Miovski converted a 6th minute penalty and Ross McCrorie scored in the 39th. Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes finished off the goals in the 46th minute. Aberdeen won group A with the maximum 12 points and giving up no goals. They play at Annan Athletic in the second round on August 30 or 31.

Matt Turner subbed on in the 76th minute for Arsenal’s 4-0 friendly win over Chelsea at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Christian Pulisic subbed on at halftime for Chelsea. Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 15th and Martin Odegaard made it 2-0 in the 35th. Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 Arsenal in the 66th and Sambi Lokonga finished off the goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 62nd minute of Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium with Raphina scoring in the 27th minute. Yunus Musah’s Valencia lost 5-2 at VfB Stuttgart. Trailing from the 16th, Marcos Andre equalized for Valencia in the 30th. Down 3-1 to goals in the 43rd and 46th, Andre scored again in the 55th. Stuttgart added goals in the 58th and 90th minutes.

Weston McKennie was on the bench for Juventus in their 2-0 win over Chivas at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Marco Da Graca scored in the 10th and Mattia Compagnon doubled the lead in the 80th. Gio Reyna wasn’t in the squad for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to Villarreal at a friendly played in Austria at Altach’s Cashpoint-Arena. Villarreal scored in first-half stoppage time and in the 67th minute.

James Sands and Malik Tillman subbed on in the 69th minute for Rangers in their 2-1 home loss to Spurs. Antonio-Mirko Colak scored for Rangers in the 24th with Spurs equalizing in the 50th and going ahead six minutes later. Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 83rd minute of Celtic’s 2-0 home win over Norwich City. Daizen Maeda put Celtic up in the 35th with David Turnbull scoring in the 67th.

Jordan Pefok scored for Union Berlin in their 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest. Pefok scored in the 36th minute, subbing out in the 61st. Timothy Weah subbed on in the 77th minute of Lille’s 2-0 loss at Espanyol to goals in the 59th and 65th minutes.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham won 3-1 at Estoril as we continue the roundup of friendlies. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham in the 7th and 11th and Joao Palhinha made it 3-0 in the 24th. Estoril pulled a goal back in the 34th minute. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 68th and scored in West Brom’s 2-1 home win over Hertha BSC. Trailing from the 45th, John Swift equalized for West Brom in the 70th with Dike scoring in the 73rd. Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 at Bolton Wanderers. Huddersfield’s Danny Ward scored in the 46th minute and Bolton equalized in stoppage time. Holmes saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough beat Olympique Marseille 2-0 at home. Isaiah Jones put Boro up in the 51st and Marcus Tavernier doubled the lead in the 51st. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town’s 1-1 home draw with West Ham. Trailing from the 27th, Sonny Bradley equalized for Luton in the 90th minute. Josh Sargent subbed on in the 82nd minute of Norwich City’s 1-0 loss at Hibernian to a 39th minute goal. Sebastian Soto wasn’t in the squad for Norwich. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 2-1 home loss to Leicester City. Falling behind to goals in the 12th and 18th minutes, PNE’s Alistair McCann scored in the 49th.

Rounding out the friendly results, Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 2-1 home win over Real Betis. Cody Gakpo scored for PSV in the 7th with Betis equalizing in the 52nd. PSV’s Philip Mwene scored in the 69th minute.

UEFA Women’s Euro semifinals on ESPN2: England vs Sweden at 3pm. Liga MX on Univision: Atlas vs Tijuana at 8pm. Monterrey vs Puebla is on ESPN Deportes at 8pm. Fox Deportes has Juarez vs Tigres at 8pm. Copa America Femenina semifinals on FS1: Brazil vs Paraguay at 8pm. Club friendlies on FS2: Barcelona vs Juventus at 8:30pm and Real Madrid vs Club America at 10:30pm ET.

