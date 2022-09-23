Chicago vs Toronto and the California derby in week 20, MLS All-Stars

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with another round of midweek MLS, beginning later tonight with Austin hosting Houston and continuing tomorrow with ten games. Chicago plays Toronto on Wednesday and DC United hosts Columbus, two games that might not take much of the attention given the Eastern Conference table but are still worth considering for the three teams at or near the bottom of the table.

Chicago is in 14th-place (17 points from 19 games played), losing 3-2 at home to Columbus on Saturday in a game that the Crew took over after the 60th minute. Columbus gets the team tied with Chicago and again on the road. That’s DC United (17 points from 17 games played), coming off of a 7-0 loss at Philadelphia that overshadowed their 5-3 win at Orlando City the week before.

The Fire hosts Toronto, the team two points and two places in the table ahead of them. 12th-place Toronto is still making squad adjustments, earlier today announcing that Carlos Salcedo is no longer with the team, and waiting on Lorenzo Insigne to recover from a minor injury. What they have planned isn’t on the field yet, a situation with its own clock as they try to come up with a path to at least 7th-place.

It’s easy to look at Toronto and see the most likely of the bottom three to improve their position. Chicago and DC may already be in the role of spoilers, but even that is giving the teams higher up the table too much credit. The week-to-week issues remain in MLS, with good teams regularly dropping points.

Then there’s the Western Conference with San Jose, 14th-place on 19 points from 18 games, tied on points with 13th-place Sporting Kansas City but with two games in hand. While Sporting travels to Minnesota, San Jose is at the Galaxy trying to extend a streak that saw them beat Chicago at home and then draw at Toronto.

Given the inter-conference schedule, it’s difficult to draw broad conclusions based on what will always be a subset of results. Still, San Jose took enough advantage over the teams in trouble in the East. That’s something in a part of the schedule focused on rivalries but also presenting opportunities for clubs to once again try to play their way out of trouble.

2022 MLS All-Star Team

GK: Andre Blake (Philadelphia), Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Dayne St Clair (Minnesota)

DEF: Julian Araujo (Galaxy), Alexander Callens (NYCFC), Aaron Long (Red Bulls), Kamal Miller (Montreal), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia), Deandre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

MID: Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati), Sebastian Driussi (Austin), Carles Gil (New England), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota), Ilie Sanchez (LAFC)

FOR: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Valentin Castellanos (NYCFC), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Taxi Fountas (DC United), Javier Hernandez (Galaxy), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

MLSsoccer’s Charles Boehm with takeaways from Gareth Bale’s introductory press conference. SI.com’s Brian Straus on the potential for Wayne Rooney coaching DC United. TSN’s Rick Westhead works through the situation with the Canadian Soccer Association. The Independent’s Richard Jolly looks at what is happening with Leeds United.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Sweden vs Switzerland at 12pm and Netherlands vs Portugal at 3pm. TUDN has the UNAM Pumas vs Celta Vigo friendly at 8pm. MLS on ESPN: Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City at 8pm. FS1 has the LA Galaxy vs San Jose at 10pm ET.

