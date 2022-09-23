De la Torre’s first game for Celta Vigo, goal for Pulisic, Minnesota beats Everton in friendlies

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the MLS friendly schedule. Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 74th minute for Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw with San Jose at Avaya Stadium. Iago Aspas converted a Celta Vigo penalty in the 40th and Marcos Lopez equalized for the Earthquakes in the 44th minute.

Charlotte FC beat Chelsea 5-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation at Bank of America Stadium. Christian Pulisic put Chelsea up in the 30th with Charlotte’s Daniel Rios converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Chelsea failed to convert in the third round of penalties while Charlotte went five for five. Pulisic saw yellow in the 17th, subbing out with the rest of Chelsea’s field players at halftime. Charlotte changed all 11 at the half, eventually making 16 substitutions.

“In general I would say we played a good first half but unfortunately only for 80 metres of the pitch,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “The last 20 metres were not good enough, even in the first half. We found a lot of spaces to accelerate and to penetrate the box but we struggled with our decision-making and precision in the last 20 metres.”

Arsenal won 3-1 at Orlando City with USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner subbing on at halftime. Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal up the 5th and Orlando City equalized through Facundo Torres in the 29th minute. Arsenal’s Edward Nketiah scored in the 66th and Reiss Nelson doubled the lead in the 80th minute.

DC United lost 6-2 at home to Bayern Munich. Down 5-0 from a 5th minute penalty and Bayern goals in the 12th, 44th, 47th, and 51st, Skage Lehland scored for DC in the 54th. United’s Theodore Ku-Dipietro pulled a goal back in the 83rd, but it was Bayern finishing off the scoring in stoppage time.

“The most important thing is that we won,” Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “That’s what matters, even in pre-season games. It’s important to get that desire to win. I wanted to see the things we’ve practiced in training in detail. It was important today that the players were always alert in a new formation and that we find the best attacking positions and are good in our gegenpressing,”

Minnesota shutout Everton 4-0 at home with Emanuel Reynoso opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th. An own-goal doubled the lead in the 32nd with Luis Amarilla (36th) and Abu Danladi (77th) adding goals.

“If there is to be good that comes out of this, then the players in the dressing room need to understand that they’ve put in a very poor performance individually and collectively, and got well beaten,” Everton manager Frank Lampard told his club’s official site.”

In a friendly at Legia Warsaw, Cameron Carter Vickers subbed out in the 57th minute of Celtic’s 2-2 draw. Reo Hatate put Celtic up in the 20th and Daizen Maeda doubled the lead in the 43rd. Legia Warsaw responded with goals in the 46th and 58th minutes.

“We’ve shown the right characteristics from the first day of training but we’ve purposely built this pre-season programme to get ready for what’s ahead, and midweek European trips are part of that process,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “So making the guys go through this and then be able to be back up on a Saturday is going to be important, so it’s all part of it.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

ESPN Deportes has the Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal friendly at 1pm. The Juventus vs Chivas friendly is on FS2 at 11pm. UEFA Women’s Euros quarterfinals on ESPN2: Sweden vs Belgium at 3pm. Women Cup of Nations 3rd-place game on beIN Sport: Nigeria vs Zambia at 4pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs San Luis at 8pm and Necaxa vs Juarez at 10pm ET.

Photo by Erin Chang – ISIPhotos.com