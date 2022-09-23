Four points in the East, five in the West

Friday’s soccer news starts with the 7th-place New England Revolution continuing to work their way up the Eastern Conference standings. They play at NYCFC tomorrow night in a game that once again highlights the situation in the East. The shifting 1st-place spot now belongs to the Red Bulls with 32 points from 19 games. NYCFC is in 4th with 29 points from 17 games, while the Revolution is at the bottom of three clubs tied on 25 points from 18 games.

While three points aren’t going to send the Revs into the top four, the strategy right now up and down the conference is staying close. The four-point gap between 4th and 5th is the biggest in the East, another chance to decide whether that’s an issue or an opportunity.

There’s certainly value in stepping back from the week-to-week results in MLS right now. That bigger picture shows a few clubs consistently getting results. Eventually, that should be the difference in creating space in the table. That may already be happening at the top of the Western Conference, with 2nd-place Austin five points ahead of 3rd-place Real Salt Lake.

Also in the soccer news, Luca de la Torre is now a member of Celta Vigo, moving from Eredivisie club Heracles. De la Torre joins the USMNT contingent in Spain, with Sergino Dest at Barcelona, Matthew Hoppe at Mallorca, and Yunus Musah at Valenica. Shaq Moore plays in the Segunda Division with Tenerife.

“I was able to develop further at Heracles Almelo as a player and as a person,” de la Torre said in a press statement. “I also felt a lot of support from the club and the supporters. I am grateful to them for that. I now have a great opportunity at a good club that plays in the Spanish La Liga and I don’t want to miss this opportunity. I wish Heracles Almelo every success in the future.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has MLS on UniMas: NYCFC vs New England at 1pm. Seattle vs Portland is on FOX at 4:30pm. FS1 has Charlotte vs Nashville at 7pm. UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Netherlands vs Sweden at 3pm. Copa America Femenina on TUDN: Uruguay vs Venezuela at 5pm. Liga MX on Telemundo: Chivas vs San Luis at 8pm. Univision has Leon vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm and Cruz Azul vs Pachuca at 10pm. Monterrey vs Club America is on FS1 at 10pm.

Sunday has the UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Belgium vs Iceland at 12pm. TUDN has France vs Italy at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Necaxa at 6pm.

Monday has UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Austria vs Northern Ireland at 12pm and England vs Norway at 3pm. Copa America Femenina on FS2: Paraguay vs Chile at 5pm and Bolivia vs Colombia at 8pm. USA vs Mexico in the Concacaf W Championship is streaming only on Paramount+ at 10pm. All Times Eastern

