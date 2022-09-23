Gall’s Malmo advances in Champions League qualifying, Austin beats Houston in MLS

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the UEFA Champions League where Romain Gall’s Malmo advanced to the second round. Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 3-3 draw at Vikingur Reykjavik, with Malmo advancing 6-5 on aggregate. Malmo fell behind on the night in the 15th minute with Veljko Birmancevic equalizing in the 34th. Felix Beijmo put Malmo up in the 44th and Anders Christiansen made it 3-1 in the 47th. Vikingur pulled a goal back in the 56th, scoring again in the 74th minute.

Malmo plays Lithuanian club Zalgiris in the second round’s Champions Path. Zalgiris needed extra time to advance past Ballkani 2-1 on aggregate.

Moving to the only MLS score, Austin opened week 20 with a 3-1 comeback win over Houston at Q2 Stadium. Down a goal from an 11th minute Coco Carrasquilla opener, Diego Fagundez equalized for Austin in the 15th. Austin added goals through Maxi Urruti in the 57th and Alexander Ring in the 70th.

“Well, I can’t really judge or say anything about Austin because I am not inside their club,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said when asked to compare the teams. “What I can say is that once you’re in your second year and you’ve been there 18 months with the same core players, they understand better the way they want to play, they’re pretty solid. We’ve been with the team six months and trying to implement our style of play. That is the difference. I always say, we all want to be on top of the table, but it requires work, it requires a lot. It’s a process and hopefully these are growing pains that will pay off in the future.”

Staying in MLS, DC United officially named Wayne Rooney as their next coach and now wait on the visa process. “Wayne is a winner and a competitor,” DC United president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a press statement. “His work ethic and what he demands of himself and his players is second to none. Wayne’s approach to the game and the style of soccer he wants to play fits within our philosophy and we believe he is the right person to lead our club moving forward.”

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff reports on Rooney’s hiring. The Guardian’s James Nalton asks about Toronto’s revamp. ESPN’s Mark Ogden’s interview with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

