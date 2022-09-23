Malmo takes a Champions League qualifying lead, Internacional advances in the Copa Sudamericana

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with Champions League first round qualifying. Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 3-2 home win over Vikingur Reykjavik in the opening leg. Martin Olsson scored for Malmo in the 16th with Vikingur equalizing in the 38th and going a man down with a second yellow to the goal scorer a minute later. Malmo’s Ola Tolvonen scored in the 42nd and Veljko Birmancevic extended the lead in the 84th minute. Vikingur pulled a goal back three minutes into stoppage time.

Vikingur was one of the six teams taking part in the preliminary round,a mini-tournament that they hosted. Vikingur advanced 6-1 on over Estonian club Levadia and then beat Andorra’s Inter Club d’Escalades. They joined 29 clubs in the first round, with the opening legs concluding later today and the second-legs set for July 12-13.

Malmo won the 2021 Allsvenskan, with the Swedish champion entering the Champions League in the first qualifying round. Sweden is 23rd in the UEFA coefficient table. Malmo is currently 5th in the 2022 Allsvenskan, 13 games into the season.

Should they advance, Malmo will play the winner of the Ballkani vs Zalgiris series in the second qualifying round. That round adds Dinamo Zagreb, FC Zurich, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, and Olympiacos in the Champions Path. Midtjylland plays AEK Larnaca and Dynamo Kyiv faces Fenerbahce in the League Path. The third qualifying round adds Red Star Belgrade to the Champions Path and Benfica, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Monaco, Sturm Graz, and Union Saint-Gilloise to the League Path.

Moving to the Copa Sudamericana, Johnny Cardoso was on the bench for Internacional’s 4-1 home win over Colo Colo in the round of 16, advancing 4-3 on aggregate. Trailing on the night from a 15th minute penalty, Alan Patrick equalized for Internacional in the 29th. Edison scored for Internacional in the 32nd with Alexandre Alemao (60th) and Pedro Henrique (74th) adding goals.

Internacional will play the winner of Deportivo Cali vs Melgar in the quarterfinals, with that series tied 0-0. With the bracket set for the knockout rounds, Deportivo Tachira and Santos are tied 1-1 and Independiente del Valle has a 2-1 lead over Lanus. Should they advance to the semifinals, Internacional would face one of those clubs.

Also in the soccer news, PSG officially announced that Christophe Galtier is their new coach. “I am delighted to work with all of these talented players as well as the top-level staff here at the club,” Galtier said in a press statement. “We acknowledge everything that Paris Saint-Germain represents in French and international football. My focus is on ambition, hard work and making the most of the team’s potential. I am delighted to become head coach of this team and to be on the bench at the magnificent Parc des Princes, a stadium that embodies a passion for football.”

U.S. soccer star Bruce Murray has recently struggled with lapses in memory, including an incident where he didn’t recognize his wife and son. He and his family say that years of concussions and aggressive play may have caused him to develop CTE, a disease with no cure. pic.twitter.com/7ndIAlthXU — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 5, 2022

THURSDAY SOCCER TV

UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Norway vs Northern Ireland at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Lanus vs Independiente del Valle at 6:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Estudiantes vs Fortzleza at 8:30pm ET.

