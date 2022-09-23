MLS Week 19: LAFC and Austin win in the West, Red Bulls and Union tied on points

Week 19 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season opened on Friday night with a lopsided win at Subaru Park. The Philadelphia Union beat DC United 7-0 with Ale Bedoya getting the goals started in the 9th minute. Julian Caaranza added two more in the 22nd and 25th with Bedoya scoring again in the 36th. Philadelphia made it 5-0 at the half through Mikkel Uhre’s stoppage time goal. Uhre scored again in the 59th and Carranza finished off his hat-trick in the 72nd minute. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

LAFC beat the Galaxy 3-2 at Banc of California Stadium, taking the lead in the 17th minute through Jose Cifuentes. The Galaxy’s Samuel Grandsir equalized in the 55th. LAFC responded with a second goal from Cifuentes in the 70th and Cristian Arango scoring in the 72nd. Rayan Raveloson scored for the Galaxy in the 81st.

“If every game is like this against the Galaxy, then we are building something fantastic that’s already great,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said.

Minnesota came back to beat Vancouver 3-1 on the road. Lucas Cavallini put the Whitecaps up in the 66th with United’s Kemar Lawrence equalizing in the 71st. Luis Amarilla put Minnesota up for good in the 84th with Franco Fragapane adding a goal in the 88th minute.

On Saturday, NYCFC picked up three points at home with a 4-2 win over New England. Talles Mango converted a 10th minute penalty with New England’s Gustavo Bou equalizing in the 18th. NYCFC failed to convert a 34th minute penalty. The Revs’ Andrew Farrell saw red in the 41st with NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos converting a 44th minute penalty. Gabriel Pereira made it 3-1 New York in the 49th minute. Bou pulled a goal back for New England in the 77th, but Castellanos added another NYCFC goal in the 82nd minute.

“There was a chance that we could have had a good game today despite the fact we were playing on a bad baseball field that was supposed to be a soccer field, and we’re scheduling games at one o’clock in the afternoon in July,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “But we had two good teams. There was a chance of having a real good game, and unfortunately, that was not the case.”

Portland shutout Seattle 3-0 at Lumen Field. Jaroslaw Niezgoda put the Timbers up in the 24th with the Sounders’ Jackson Ragen seeing red in the 46th. Santiago Moreno converted a Timbers penalty in the 82nd and Dairon Asprilla scored in the 85th minute. Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Atlanta won 3-0 on the road at Atlanta United. Felipe started the scoring for Austin in the 9th and Ethan Finlay made it 2-0 in the 17th. Austin’s Sebastian Driussi added a third goal in the 57th minute with goalkeeper Brad Stuver making four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“We’re going to put more desire to the things we do,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “I want to start with better choices in the lineups, and I’m going to make sure that everybody fights.”

Charlotte added late goals to beat Nashville 4-1 at home. Christian Fuchs converted a Charlotte penalty in the 26th with Karol Swiderski making it 2-0 in the 61st. Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 67th. Charlotte’s Sergio Ruiz scored in the 89th and Andre Shinyashiki added a goal a minute into stoppage time.

Sporting Kansas City came back to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto put Montreal up in the 13th with Roger Espinoza equalizing for Sporting KC in the 29th. Sporting’s Remi Walter scored in the 63rd minute.

Cincinnati and the Red Bulls drew 1-1 at TQL Stadium. Brandon Vasquez scored for Cincinnati in the 20th and New York’s Lewis Morgan equalized from the penalty spot in the 29th minute. Cincinnati finished two men down with red cards to Allan Cruz in the 58th and Luciano Acosta in stoppage time.

“It’s a game where we felt we can walk off the field with three points,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Not just the results, but the guys have done some good things. I think they’re in a pretty good rhythm of how they’re climbing, how we’re creating. We were better defensively tonight, and that was an improvement from the last couple of games.”

Toronto and San Jose drew 2-2 at BMO Field. San Jose took the lead in the 26th through Jeremy Ebobisse. Deandre Kerr equalized for Toronto in the 71st with Jonathan Osorio scoring in the 75th. The Earthquakes’ Jack Skahan leveled the score two minutes into stoppage time.

Columbus beat Chicago 3-2 at Soldier Field. Rafael Czichos opened the scoring for the Fire in the 29th and Chris Mueller made it 2-0 in the 41st. The Crew’s Derrick Etienne scored in the 63rd and equalized in the 75th with Cucho Hernandez scoring in the 83rd. Chicago finished a man down with a red card to Miguel Navarro in the 90th minute.

Houston and Dallas drew 2-2 at PNC Stadium with Matt Hedges scoring for Dallas in the 27th. Houston’s Thorleifur Ulfarsson equaled in the 69th. Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas three minutes into stoppage time with Teenage Hadebe leveling the score eight minutes later. Brandon Servania saw red for Dallas 13 minutes into stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake and Colorado drew 2-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Jefferson Savarino scored for RSL three minutes into stoppage time and Justin Meram doubled the lead in the 51st. Colorado’s Diego Rubin converted a 67th minute penalty with Lalas Abubaker equalizing in the 89th minute.

Week 19 ended at Exploria Stadium with a stoppage time own-goal the difference in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Inter Miami.

