Steffen on loan at Middlesbrough, Moore joins Nashville SC

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with USMNT and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen going on loan to Middlesbrough in England’s Championship for the 2022-23 season. Steffen is looking for playing time after serving as Manchester City’s backup and mainly used for domestic cup competitions.

“I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in,” Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said in a press statement. “We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City. Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.”

Middlesbrough finished in 7th-place in the Championship last season, missing the final playoff spot by five points to Luton Town. Ethan Horvath joined Luton Town on loan from Nottingham Forest earlier this month, with USMNT players Daryl Dike (West Brom), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End), and Josh Sargent and Sebastian Soto (Norwich City) also in the league. The Championship begins on July 29, with Steffen’s Middlesbrough hosting Dike’s West Brom the next day.

USMNT defender Shaq Moore is joining fellow US soccer player Walker Zimmerman at Nashville SC. “Shaq has all of the positive attributes that we look for on both sides of the ball, as well as on and off the field,” Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a press statement. “He has the ability to be a key contributor in our group, and we are so pleased to have him join us here in Nashville.”

In the soccer scores, Joe Corona wasn’t in the squad for GIF Sundsvall’s 5-1 home loss to Hacken in the Allsvenskan. Trialing from a 6th-minute penalty, Sundsvall’s Pontus Engblom equalized from the penalty spot in the 12th. Hacken added goals in the 58th, 64th, 80th, and 85th minutes. GIF Sundsvall is 14th in the Allsvenskan table with 10 points from 14 games.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

CBS Sports has the Kawasaki Frontale vs PSG friendly at 6:30am. The Alaves vs Wolverhampton friendly is on ESPN Deportes at 2pm. ESPN2 has the Club America vs Manchester City friendly at 8:30pm. UEFA Women’s Euro quarterfinals on ESPN2: England vs Spain at 3pm. USL on ESPN2: Louisville vs Phoenix at 7pm. Copa America Femenina on FS1: Colombia vs Chile at 8pm and FS2: Ecuador vs Paraguay at 8pm. Liga MX on Telemundo: Chivas vs Leon at 10pm ET.

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com