The Eastern Conference remains complicated, two goals for Ramirez in Scottish League Cup

Monday’s soccer news starts with the New York Red Bulls remaining at the top of the Eastern Conference with 33 points from 20 games following their 1-1 draw at Cincinnati. That road point has them level with 2nd-place Philadelphia, who have a game in hand and seven goals from their win over DC. That leaves the Union tied with 3rd-place NYCFC for the best goal difference in the East at +16. It’s also second-best in the league, matching Austin and trailing Western Conference leaders LAFC by a goal. While that might not be the first tiebreaker in Major League Soccer, it does show what one game can mean.

The Red Bulls are no longer following away losses with home wins, a pattern that ran through six games from May 22 at Inter Miami up until they beat Sporting Kansas City on the road on July 3. Still, it’s worth wondering what it says about the rest of the East that a team can drop half of the available points over those six games, pick up four from the next two games, and be top of the table. Philadelphia’s nine draws asks a similar question, with NYCFC ending a four-game winless streak by beating New England on Saturday. NYCFC and the Union have higher points-per-game averages, perhaps the most valuable way to look at the conference right now. Even that downplays the difficulty of turning games in hand into full points.

Where that leaves us after week 19 isn’t exactly new this season. The East is complicated, with teams rising and slightly falling based on results vs games played and week-to-week consistency. For the opening months of the season, every attempt at figuring out what might be happening carries the caveat of it still being too early. We’re past that at least, with the question now moving to when will an Eastern Conference contender start piling up points at the top of the table?

Moving to Scotland’s League Cup, Christian Ramirez scored both goals in Aberdeen’s 2-0 win at Peterhead in the Scottish League Cup, group A. Ramirez converted a 63rd minute penalty and doubled the lead in the 74th.

“I’ve got to credit my players for winning the game,” Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said. “You always wonder as the bigger club if players will turn up taking it for granted and with the wrong mindset, but there was none of that. They gave Peterhead the respect they deserved, the professionalism was there and we deservedly won the game. We might have won with more goals, we had one chalked off, we hit the bar, we could have had another penalty, but all in all, it was step in the right direction.”

Group A also contains Stirling Albion, Raith Rovers, and Dumbarton with Stirling Albion beating Dumbarton 2-1. Each team plays four games with the group schedule concluding on July 24. Sebastian Soto’s loan to Livingston ended at the end of last season. Jonathan Sands’s Rangers and Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic enter in the second round.

Joe Gyau wasn’t in the squad for Degerfors, drawing 1-1 at home with IFK Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from the 6th minute, Justin Salmon equalized for Degefors four minutes into stoppage time. Degerfors is in 15th-place with eight points from 13 games.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Denmark vs Finland at 12pm and Germany vs Spain at 3pm. Copa America Femenina on FS1: Uruguay vs Brazil at 5pm and Argentina vs Peru at 8pm. MLS on UniMas: Austin vs Houston at 9pm ET.

