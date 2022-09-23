Tyler Adams in the Premier League, new coach for Holmes at Huddersfield Town

Thursday’s soccer news starts with Tyler Adams officially joining Leeds United in a transfer from RB Leipzig. Adams leaves the Bundesliga after three and a half seasons, winning the 2021-22 DFB Pokal and playing in the Champions League in 2019-20, 2020-21, and last season. Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was the coach of RB Leipzig from the start of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season through December 2021. He took the Leeds job on February 28, 2022, avoiding relegation with a 17th-place finish.

“The one thing for me is the passion of the fans and the city, what it requires to be a Leeds United player,” Adams said. “So far what I have heard is that it’s electric here. Talking to my friends who have played in the Premier League, they say it’s one of the best atmospheres they have ever played in. Now to have those fans supporting me, it’s going to be something special.”

Adams joins a club trying to revamp a squad in an attempt to solidify its position in the Premier League. It’s also the first transfer window under Marsch, with moves for two players from his former club Red Bull Salzburg, defender Rasmus Kristensen and USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Midfielders Marc Roca joined from Bayern Munich and Darko Gyabi signed from Manchester City. Earlier today, Leeds added forward Luis Sinesterra from Feyenoord, with more moves reportedly in the works.

With Aaronson and Adams at Leeds and Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham winning promotion, there are now seven USMNT players on Premier League squads. Matt Turner at Arsenal adds to what was a short list with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and Zack Steffen at Manchester City. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City dropped to the Championship and Ethan Horvath is on loan to Championship club Luton Town from promotion playoff winners Nottingham Forest. They join Daryl Dike at West Brom, Lynden Gooch at Sunderland, Duane Holmes at Huddersfield Town, and Matthew Olosunde at Preston North End in England’s second division.

Holmes has a new head coach at Huddersfield Town, with Danny Schofield in charge following the resignation of Carlos Corberan announced on Thursday. “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’s resignation,” Huddersfield Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby said in a press statement. “He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021/22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.”

Moving to MLS, Inter Milan traded general allocation money to Toronto for Alejandro Pozuelo. “We’re thrilled to be able to welcome a player of Alejandro’s caliber,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press statement. “He has proven himself to be one of the brightest talents in the league and we are confident that will continue here in South Florida. We were looking to add a decisive, creative attacking player and we feel he fits the profile.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Women’s Euros on ESPN2: Germany vs Denmark at 3pm. Copa America Femenina on FS2: Bolivia vs Ecuador at 5pm and FS1: Colombia vs Paraguay at 8pm. MLS on ESPN: Philadelphia vs DC United at 7:30pm and LAFC vs the LA Galaxy at 10pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Santos Laguna at 10pm. FS1 has Tijuana vs Juarez at 10pm ET.

Logo courtesy of UEFA