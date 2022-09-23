Bundesliga wins for Eintracht and Union Berlin, draw for Gladbach

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in the Bundesliga where Timmy Chandler’s subbed on in the 77th minute of Eintracht’s 4-3 win at Werder Bremen. Eintracht took the lead from a 2nd minute Mario Gotze goal with Werder equalizing in the 14th and going ahead in the 17th. Randal Muani equalized for Eintracht in the 32nd with Jesper Lindstrom scoring in the 39th and Djibril Sow making it 4-0 in the 48th. Werder converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

“We scored four goals, which is certainly good,” Gotze said. “The goals we conceded, and the fact we got jittery at the end, were rather needless, but overall it was a good performance. The three points are important. We showed the right energy as a team.”

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich. Marcus Thuram put Gladbach up in the 43rd with Bayern equalizing in the 83rd.

“You’re under permanent pressure against Bayern,” Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer said. “At some point, a gap is going to appear and they will use it. I’m very happy that I was able to put in a good performance today and that it helped us come away with a point.”

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 71st minute of Union Berlin’s 6-1 win at Schalke. Morten Thorsby put Union up in the 6th with Schalke equalizing through a 31st minute penalty. Pefok assisted on Sheraldo Becker’s goal in the 36th and Janik Haberer’s goal in first-half stoppage time. Becker scored again in the 46th and Sven Michel scored in the 87th and 90th minutes. Ricardo Pepi’s Augsburg lost 1-0 at Hoffenheim to a 39th minute goal.

George Bello subbed on in the 87th minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 4-1 home win over Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2.Bundesliga. Bryan Lasme scored for Arminia in the 30th with Oliver Husing (36th) and Robin Hack (39th) making it 3-0. Eintracht Braunschweig pulled a goal back in the 58th. Arminia’s Masaya Okugawa scored in the 69th minute.

Terrence Boyd opened the scoring in Kaiserslautern’s 4-4 home draw with Magdeburg. Boyd’s goal came in the 7th minute with Magdeburg scoring in the 11, 17th, and 22nd. Boris Tomaik pulled a goal back for Kaiserslautern in the 40th and Philipp Hercher made it 3-3 in the 47th minute. Kaiserslautern went ahead in the 66th from a Mike Wunderlich penalty, but an own-goal leveled the score in the 79th minute.

In the Premier League, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United lost 1-0 at Brighton to a 66th minute goal. Aaronson saw yellow in the 37th and subbed out in the 82nd minute. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 75th minute of Chelsea’s 2-1 home win over Leicester City. Playing a man down from a 28th minute red card to Conor Gallagher, Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling scored in the 47th and 63rd minutes. Leicester City pulled a goal back in the 66th.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at Arsenal. Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham up in the 56th with Martin Odegaard equalizing for Arsenal in the 64th and Gabriel Magalhaes scoring in the 86th. Robinson saw yellow in the 51st and Ream subbed out in the 88th. Chris Richards subbed on in the 57th minute of Crystal Palace’s 4-2 loss at Manchester City. Palace went up from a 4th minute own-goal and doubled the lead when Joachim Andersen scored in the 21st. Manchester City scored in the 53rd, 62nd, 70th, and 81st minutes.

A league down, Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 1-1 at home with Sheffield United. Carlton Morris scored for Luton in the 10th and Sheffield United equalized in the 53rd. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 59th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-2 home draw with West Brom. Huddersfield took a 2-0 lead through Tino Anjorin with goals in the 11th and 30th minutes. West Brom’s Jed Wallace responded by scoring in the 37th and 57th minutes. Josh Sargent was the goalscorer in Norwich City’s 1-0 win at Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland. Sargent scored in the 76th and saw yellow in stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout Dundee United 9-0 at home in the Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the 15th, 40th, and first-half stoppage time with Jota adding a goal in first-half stoppage time. Liel Abada scored in the 50th with Josip Juranovic extending the lead in the 55th. Abada scored again in the 59th and 77th with Carl Starfelt finishing off the scoring in the 81st minute.

James Sands subbed out at halftime and Malik Tillman subbed out in the 62nd minute of Rangers’ 4-0 home shutout of Ross County. Juhn Lundstram put Rangers up in the 24th, Antonio Colak added goals in the 39th and 58th, and Steven Davis finished off the scoring in the 80th. Sands saw yellow in the 10th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes won 3-1 at home over Angers in Ligue 1. Renaud Ripart had Troyes up in the 12th, going a man up in the 21st. Troyes’ Mama Balde made it 2-0 in the 61st with Angers scoring in the 67th. Wilson Odobert finished off the scoring for Troyes in the 82nd minute. Cole Bassett subbed out at halftime of Fortuna Sittard’s 2-1 loss at Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Down 2-0 from goals in the 22nd and 44th, Fortuna Sittard’s Burak Yilmaz converted an 84th minute penalty.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 77th minute of Juventus’s 1-1 home draw with Roma in Serie A. Dusan Vlahovic put Juve up in the 2nd and Roma equalized in the 69th. In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 62nd and Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 84th of Venezia’s 1-1 home draw with Cittadella. Trailing from the 70th, Michael Cuisance equalized for Venezia in the 85th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 4-0 at RFC Seraing in the Belgian Pro League. Mike Ndayishimiye scored in the 30th and Joseph Paintsil made it 2-0 in the 67th. Ndayishimiye scored again in the 66th with Seraing giving up an own-goal in the 68th minute. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp won 2-1 at KAA Gent, coming back after falling behind in the 10th minute. Vincent Janssen scored for Antwerp in the 15th and Michael Frey converted a 27th minute penalty.

Joe Gyau’s Degerfors beat Joe Corona’s GIF Sundsvall 3-1 at home in the Allsvenskan. Sundsvall’s Pontus Engblom converted a 7th minute penalty. Degerfors’ Diego Campos equalized in the 16th, Gustaf Lagerbielke scored in the 57th, and Omar Faraj finished off the goals in the 79th. Corona subbed out in the 65th and Gyau subbed out in the 89th.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 3-0 at home to Benfica to goals in the 30th, 67th, and an 82nd minute penalty. Cannon saw yellow in the 52nd minute. Ulysses Llanez’s St Polten lost 1-0 at Admira in the Austrian second division. Admira scored in the 13th minute. Kenny Saief’s Neftchi won 2-1 at home over Zira in the Premyer Liga. Godsway Donyoh put Neftchi up in the 14th with Zira equalizing from the penalty spot in the 56th. Neftchi’s Azer Aliev scored in the 79th minute.

Haji Wright scored both goals in Antalyaspor’s 5-2 loss at Gaziantep in the Super Lig. Trailing from the 28th, Wright equalized in the 30th and put Antalyaspor up in the 40th. Gaziantep responded with goals in the 54th, 58th, 67th, and 73rd minutes.

Jozy Altidore subbed on in the 85th minute of Puebla’s 2-2 home draw with Juarez in Liga MX. Maximiliano Araujo scored for Puebla in the 2nd with Juarez’s Calros Fierro equalizing in the 18th. Puebla’s Martin Barragan scored in the 53rd with Ariel Garcia equalizing for Juarez in the 69th minute.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Hertha BSC 0), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Hannover 96 2), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 2 – Saarbrucken 2), Matt Turner (Arsenal 2 – Fulham 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Huddersfield Town 2), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 0 – Cardiff City 0), Zack Steffen and Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 2 – Swansea 1), Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen 5 – Livingston 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Girona 0), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 4 – Valladolid 0), Tim Weah (Lille 3 – Ajaccio 1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Cittadella 1), Richy Ledezma (PSV 6 – Excelsior 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Charleroi 1), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 0 – Eupen 1), Romain Gall (Malmo 0 – Kalmar 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 3 – Austria Vienna 3), Ventura Alvarado – Juarez – Liga MX

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press- ISIPhotos.com