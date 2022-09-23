Chandler’s Eintracht in the Super Cup, League Cup results, the 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Thursday’s soccer news starts with Timmy Chandler on the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Eintracht fell behind in the 37th with Real Madrid scoring again in the 65th minute.

“We improved compared to the last game, but Real Madrid have two or three great chances against every opponent in the world and then we conceded the opening goal after a corner,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “We couldn’t convert our own chances – Real Madrid were the better team and deserved the win.”

Eintracht lost its Bundesliga opener 6-1 at home to Bayern Munich, with the domestic season and the Super Cup combining to give them a difficult start. They play at Hertha BSC on Saturday, with Hertha losing 3-1 to Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin in their opener. The second week of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season begins on Friday with Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund at Freiburg. Reyna was on the bench for Dortmund’s 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday.

“Freiburg are just as aggressive as Leverkusen,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “Against Leverkusen, we spent a lot of time chasing the ball in the second-half. It got away from us quickly. At some stage, that gets you tired, so we need to protect ourselves a little more and keep hold of the ball better.”

Moving to England’s League Cup, Lynden Gooch was on the bench for Sunderland in their 2-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday to goals in the 16th and 56th minutes. Zack Steffen wasn’t in the squad for Middlesbrough’s 1-0 home loss to Barnsley in the League Cup. Barnsley scored in stoppage time. Middlesbrough signed USMNT player Matthew Hoppe earlier on Wednesday.

The MLS All-Stars won 2-1 over the Liga MX All-Stars at Allianz Field. Carlos Vela scored for MLS in the 3rd and Raul Ruidiaz converted a 73rd minute penalty. Liga MX pulled a goal back in the 84th minute.

“It was a really good experience to finally be on the same field with these guys, share the same meal room, just have some conversations,” NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson said. “You admire these guys from afar, obviously super talented players, and to be in one place for a few days getting to know each other…. So you really start to connect on a different level that you otherwise wouldn’t have gotten a chance to. So, I don’t take it for granted. It’s my first All-Star Game and I’m happy about all the experiences. It’s really just soaking it all in.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Lille at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Braga at 3:15pm. Liga MX on ESPN Deportes: Tijuna vs Puebla at 10pm ET.

Photo by Joe Giddens – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com