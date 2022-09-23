DFP Pokal first round scores, friendly goal for Bassett

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe. Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 76th minute of Augsburg’s 4-0 win at BW Lohne in the opening round of the 2022-23 DFB Pokal. Arne Maier scored in the 51st with Fredrik Jensen doubling the lead in the 69th. Augsburg’s Florian Niederlechner made it 3-0 in the 81st and Maurice Malone finished off the goals in the 89th minute.

“Lohne made it tough for us, particularly in the first-half,” Augsburg coach Arne Maier said. “They marked us man to man and were always tight to us. You need to remain patient in a situation like that. Our quality shone through in the end. It was a good performance overall by the team and we can build on this in the coming weeks.”

Joe Scally scored in Gladbach’s 9-1 win at Oberachern. Marcus Thuram scored in the 2nd, 22nd, and 36th minutes with Jonas Hofman making it 4-0 in the 37th. Ramy Bensebaini added a goal in the 45th with Hofman scoring again in first-half stoppage time. Gladbach’s Lars Stindl made it 7-0 in the 47th with Scally scoring in the 59th. Oberachern scored in the 61st with Florian Neuhaus finishing off the Gladbach goals in the 78th minute. Scally subbed out in the 76th.

“I am very happy,” Scally said. “It was a deserved victory. Every game in the DFB Pokal is a difficult one, so we made sure to approach our task with the necessary respect for the opponent by taking it fully seriously, and we were successful. I’m very pleased with my goal, and it’s always a nice feeling to be able to help the team. Now we can look ahead to our Bundesliga opener against Hoffenheim on Saturday in full confidence.”

George Bello subbed on in the 68th minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 7-1 win at Engers. Janni Luca Serra scored for Arminia Bielefeld in the 9th and Fabian Klos added goals in the 24th and 50th minutes. Engers pulled a goal back in the 54th, but Arminia Bielefeld’s Masaya Okugawa made it 4-1 in the 56th. Serra scored again in the 70th with Bryan Lasme adding a goal in the 86th. Arminia’s Robin Hack finished off the scoring a minute into stoppage time.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 84th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 home loss to Freiburg. Marlon Ritter put Kaiserslautern up in the 32nd with Freiburg scoring in the 82nd to force extra time. Freiburg scored again in the 111th minute. Julian Green subbed on in the 76th minute of Furth’s 2-0 loss at Stuttgart Kickers to goals in the 8th and 88th minutes.

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams started for Leeds United in their 6-2 home friendly win over Cagliari. Rodrigo Moreno scored in the 36th and 48th minutes with Patrick Bamford making it 3-0 in the 50th. Cagliari pulled goals back in the 66th and 68th. Bamford scored again in the 71st and Rodrigo got his third goal in the 84th. United’s Robin Koch finished off the goals in the 90th minute.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson started in Fulham’s 1-1 home friendly draw with Villarreal. Falling behind in the 34th minute, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic equalized in the 86th. Chris Richards subbed on in the 79th minute of Crystal Palace’s 4-2 home friendly win over Montpellier. Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Palace in the 23rd and Odsonne Edouard added goals in the 33rd and 44th minutes. Marc Guehi made it 4-0 in the 50th minute. Montpellier scored in the 65th and 82nd minutes.

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at home with Daryl Dike’s West Brom. Dike subbed on in the 78th minute. Isaiah Jones put Boro up in the 10th with John Swift equalizing for West Brom in the 51st minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 57th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 home loss to Burnley to an 18th minute goal. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 0-0 at home with Birmingham City.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 72nd minute of Norwich City’s 1-0 loss at Cardiff City to a 49th minute goal. Norwich went a man up in the 73rd, but a red card to Grant Hanley in the 85th left both teams playing a man down. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 1-1 at home with Coventry City. Jack Clarke put Sunderland up in the 12th with Gooch assisting and Coventry equalized in the 84th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Aberdeen 2-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Stephen Welsh scored in the 3rd and Jota doubled the lead in the 75th minute. Malik Tillman subbed on at halftime and James Sands subbed on in the 67th minute for Rangers in their 2-1 win at Livingston. Trailing from the 5th minute, Scott Arfield equalized for Rangers in the 72nd and James Tavernier scored in the 74th.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 65th minute for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 friendly loss at Braga. Falling behind in the 23rd, Iago Aspas equalized for Celta Vigo in the 49th. Braga scored again in the 87th minute. Yunus Musah started in Valencia’s 1-1 friendly draw at Nottingham Forest. Carlos Soler put Valencia up in the 43rd with Forest equalizing in the 83rd minute.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 72nd minute of Lille’s 1-0 home friendly win over Cadiz. Mohamed Bayo scored in the 20th minute.

Venezia beat Lonarone Alpina 5-1 in a friendly on Friday with Andrija Novakovich playing the first-half and Dolomiti Bellunesi 6-0 in a friendly on Saturday with Tanner Tessmann subbing out in the 67th and Gianluca Busio in the 82nd minute.

Richy Ledezma subbed on in the 88th minute of PSV’s 5-3 win at Ajax for the Johann Cruyff Shield. Trailing from the 15th, Guus Til equalized for PSV in the 32nd and scored again in first-half stoppage time. Ajax equalized in the 54th, but PSV’s Cody Gakpo scored in the 65th with Til adding a goal in the 69th. Playing a man down from the 78th, Ajax scored its third goal in the 72nd. PSV’s Xavi Simons scored a minute into stoppage time. Cole Bassett scored in Feyenoord’s 2-1 friendly home loss to Osasuna. Trailing from the 30th minute, Bassett equalized in the 88th. Osasuna scored again in stoppage time.

Moving to Belgium’s Pro League, Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp beat Zulte Waregem 1-0 at home. Michel-Ange Balikwisha scored for Antwerp in the 68th with Vines assisting. Antwerp went a man up in the 75th minute. Bryan Reynolds subbed on in the 83rd minute of Westerlo’s 2-0 loss at Leuven. Trailing from the 13th, Westerlo went a man down to a 74th minute red card to Pietro Perdichizzi. Leuven converted a penalty in the 77th minute.

Joe Corona’s GIF Sundsvall lost 3-1 at home to Varbergs BoIS in the Allsvenskan. Down 3-0 from goals in the 8th, 12th, and 19th minutes, Pontius Engblom scored for Sundsvall in the 52nd minute.

Ulysses Llanez scored in St Polten’s 5-1 win at Rapid Vienna II in the Erste Liga. Jaden Sean Montnor opened the scoring for St Polten in the 7th with Llanex doubling the lead in the 42nd. Benedict Scharner added a goal in the 72nd with Luis Hartwig scoring in the 74th.. St Polten’s Din Barlov finished off the St Polten goals in the 76th. Rapid Vienna II scored in the 90th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 79th minute of Antalyaspor’s 1-1 friendly draw at Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund in the 8th with Antalyaspor’s Alassane Ndao equalizing in the 60th minute. Tyler Boyd subbed on in the 85th minute of Besiktas’s 1-1 home friendly draw with Sampdoria. Down a goal from the 37th, Besiktas’s Wout Weghorst equalized in the 65th minute.

In Brazil, Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 64th minute for Internacional’s 3-0 win at Atletico Mineiro. Mauricio scored in the 7th and Wanderson doubled the lead in the 24th. Mauricio scored again in the 30th minute.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Antalyaspor 1, friendly), Matt Turner (Arsenal 6 – Sevilla 0, friendly), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 0 – Wigan 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 0 – Cardiff City 1), Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen 0 – Celtic 2), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 2 – New York Red Bulls 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 0 – Milan 2), Weston McKennie (Juventus 0 – Real Madrid 2), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 2 – Kalmar 1), Kyle Duncan (Oostende 2 – Mechelen 1), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 3 – Standard 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Eupen 2), Jozy Altidore (Puebla 0 – San Luis 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Nacional vs Atletico Goianiense at 6:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Corinthians vs Flamengo at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Toluca vs Puebla at 9pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA – ISIPhotos.com