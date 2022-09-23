Diskerud’s Omonia wins and De La Fuente’s Olympiacos draws in Europa League play-off round qualifying

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League play-off round first-legs with Mix Diskerud subbing out in the 70th minute of Omonia’s 2-0 win at KAA Gent. Charalambos Charalambous scored in the 19th and Brandon Barker doubled the lead in the 76th minute. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 79th minute for Olympiacos in their 1-1 draw at Apollon. Down a goal from the 18th, Hwang In-beom equalized in the 28th minute. De La Fuente saw yellow eight minutes into stoppage time.

Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 3-1 home win over Sivasspor. Moustafa Zeidan scored for Malmo in the 18th with Sivasspor equalizing in the 30th. Anders Cristiansen put Malmo up in the 37th and Nilkas Moisander added a goal in the 68th minute.

Moving to the Europa Conference League play-off round first-legs, Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp drew 1-1 at Basaksehir. Trailing from the 54th minute, Antwerp’s Dinis Almeida leveled the score in the 88th.

The LA Galaxy hosts the Seattle Sounders later tonight in the only game on the Friday MLS schedule. As opportunities go farther down the Western Conference table than either team would prefer, once again it’s a story of separation. There’s only a point difference between the 6th-place Galaxy and 10th-place Sounders, with the Galaxy on 24 games played to Seattle’s 25. The three teams in-between them, all on 26 games played and all playing this weekend, means those games in hand will continue to carry over.

“I try and not use the term ‘must win’ until the playoffs start,” Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said, “because you always have another chance and another chance but we’re running out of chances.”

That’s the pragmatic approach to an obvious situation for any team between 6th and 11th right now, with Real Salt Lake four points behind 4th-place Minnesota and 11th-place Colorado six points ahead of Houston.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Wolverhampton at 7:30am and Leicester City vs Southampton at 10am. Bournemouth vs Arsenal is NBC at 12:30pm.

Bundesliga on ESPN Deportes: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen at 9:30am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Lens at 11am and Marseille vs Nantes at 3:30pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Chaves vs Vizela at 1pm and Porto vs Sporting at 3:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Real Betis at 1:30pm.

Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Tijuana at 6pm. Univision has Atlas vs Puebla at 8pm and Club America vs Cruz Azul at 10pm. Monterrey vs Tigres is on FS1 at 8pm. Fox Deportes has Juarez vs Mazatlan at 10pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Leeds vs Chelsea at 9am and Newcastle vs Manchester City at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Reims at 7am, Clermont vs Nice at 9am, Rennes vs Ajaccio at 11am, and Lille vs PSG at 2:45pm. beIN en Espanol has Toulouse vs Lorient at 9am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Valencia at 11:30am.

MLS on FS1: Columbus vs Atlanta at 5:30pm and Sporting Kansas City vs Portland at 7:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: San Luis vs Toluca at 6pm. UniMas has Pachuca vs Leon at 8pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Demirspor at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Gil Vicente vs Famalicao at 3:15pm. All Times Eastern

