LAFC vs DC, Richards’s Crystal Palace draws with Arsenal, McKennie’s Juventus beats Sassuolo

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with LAFC vs DC United later tonight (10:30pm ET – ESPN+) that opens another midweek round of MLS. While LAFC is on a six-game winning streak, we’ve got a streak of our own when it comes to talking about MLS this season that’s going to remain intact. That’s the unbalanced schedule, specifically LAFC’s game in hand over 2nd-place Austin.

LAFC is finally getting some separation at the top of the Western Conference with Austin drawing at Dallas on July 16, losing at home to the Red Bulls on July 24, and drawing at home with San Jose on August 6. Right now, we’re talking about six points with LAFC at San Jose and Austin at Minnesota on Saturday before hosting LAFC on August 26, when both teams will be level on games played.

Moving to the soccer scores, Chris Richards subbed on in the 79th minute of Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League. Wilfried Zaha scored for Palace in the 32nd with Liverpool playing a man down from the 57th and equalizing in the 61st minute.

“Of course I’m pleased with the point, but even more with the quality that we showed today,” Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said. “We showed some sides of the game that we need to show more often. We defended really well and we worked hard.”

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 76th minute of Juventus’s 3-0 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A, with Angel Di Maria opening the scoring in the 26th. Dusan Vlahovic added a goal in the 43rd and converted a 51st minute penalty. Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin made seven saves to keep the clean sheet.

“We could have made better use of some counterattacks, but for the first outing it was a good match,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We need to work a lot and to work hard, but I’m happy with tonight’s performance.”

James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers host Richy Ledezma’s PSV later today to open their UEFA Champions League play-off round qualifying round series. Rangers shutout St Johnstone 4-0 at home, starting the Premiership season with three consecutive wins and trailing 1st-place Celtic on goal difference. PSV has opened the Eredivisie season with back-to-back wins, beating Go Ahead Eagles 5-2 away. PSV updated Ledezma’s injury in that game as “ankle damage.”

The Wahisngton Post’s Steven Goff’s look at LAFC vs DC United. MLSsoccer’s Matt Doyle’s review of week 25 in Major League Soccer. The LA Times’ Kevin Baxter asks about playing time for USMNT players in Europe. The Guardian’s Nicky Bandini on the Serie A openers.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League play-off round qualifying first-legs on TUDN: Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzen at 12:45pm and Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica at 3pm. Galavision has Maccabi Haifa vs Crvena Zvezda at 3pm. Liga MX on UniMas: Toluca vs Monterrey at 8pm and Pachuca vs Club America at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by LAFC