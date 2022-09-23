Ledezma’s PSV and Sands and Tillman’s Rangers in Champions League third round qualifying second-legs

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players in the Champions League, with the second-legs of the third round of qualifying set for later today. It’s not a long list for US internationals, with Ricky Ledezma’s PSV hosting Monaco tied 1-1 and James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers also at home but trailing Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0.

With the two teams with USMNT players facing each other should both advance to the play-off round, it’s another point of interest for American soccer fans. Still, there’s only the potential to add one more team with USMNT players to the group stage.

Should one of them make it through the third round and play-off round of qualifying, they’d join Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund in pot 3 for the group stage draw. Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht is in pot 1 with Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea, Sergino Dest’s Barcelona, and Weston McKennie’s Juventus in pot 2. Konrad De La Fuente’s Marseille will be in either pot 3 or 4 and Owen Otasowie’s Club Brugge is in pot 4.

As with everything else in soccer this fall, the group stage’s compacted schedule accounts for the World Cup by ending on November 1-2 rather than continuing into December. That means that if either PSV or Rangers make it to the group stage, they would play ten Champions League games from the opening of the third round of qualifying on August 2-3 through the end of the group stage on November 1-2. It’s six games in the biggest club soccer tournament in the world for the rest of the USMNT players, showing how much is already at stake this season.

Moving to the soccer scores, Aron Johannsson scored for Valur in their 2-1 win at IA in the Urvalsdeild. Johannsson opened the scoring in the 51st and Arnor Smarason doubled the lead in the 67th minute. IA pulled a goal back in the 85th and saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Daryl Dike is injured, unavailable for West Brom’s 1-1 home draw with Watford in the Championship. Falling behind in the 12th, West Brom’s Karlan Grant equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle reviews week 24 in Major League Soccer. ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Jeff Carlisle on the LA Galaxy getting Riqui Puig. The NY Times’ Mark Kreidler profiles Sacramento FC. The Guardian’s Andy Brassell looks at competition in the Bundesliga.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Super Cup on CBS Sports: Real Madrid vs Eintracht at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Ceara vs Sao Paulo at 6:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro at 8:30pm. beIN en Espanol has Tallers Cordoba vs Velez Sarsfield at 8:30pm. MLS All-Star Game on ESPN at 8:30pm ET.

