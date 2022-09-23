McKennie’s Juventus draws, Gyau’s Degerfors loses in the Allsvenskan, win for Cordoso’s Internacional

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with Weston McKennie subbing out in the 62nd minute of Juventus’s 0-0 draw at Sampdoria. Juve finished with four shots on target to Sampdoria’s one.

“We would have liked the three points, but the positive aspect is that in these first two matchdays we haven’t conceded a goal,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “Also the impact of the players who came off the bench was certainly important tonight. We are growing in condition and we will continue to work hard to get ready for the match on Saturday evening against Roma.”

Joe Gyau’s Degerfors lost 5-1 at Hammarby in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from goals in the 2nd and 26th minute, Gyau assisted on Albin Morfelt’s goal in the 42nd minute. Hammarby added goals in the 65th, 76th, and 88th minutes. Aron Johannsson’s Valur drew 2-2 at Vikingur Reykjavik in the Urvalsdeild karla. Down 2-0 from goals in the 26th and 33rd minutes, Tryggvi Haraldsson scored for Valur in the 39th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 58th. Johannsson saw yellow in the 87th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 72nd minute of Internacional’s 1-0 win at Avai in Brazil’s Serie A. International’s Pedro Henrique converted a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Tuesday also has the USMNT players in the second round of the League Cup this afternoon in England. Today’s Northern section schedule has Matthew Olosunde’s Preston North End at Wolverhampton and Daryl Dike’s West Brom at Derby County. Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds hosts Barnsley tomorrow. All of the Southern section games involving USMNT players are later today, with Josh Sargent and Sebastian Soto’s Norwich City hosting Bournemouth, Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham at Crawley Town and Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace at Oxford United. Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea and Matt Turner’s Arsenal join in the third round set for November 8-9.

USMNT alum Tab Ramos is now the coach of Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship. “Hartford Athletic is a project with endless potential, and I am so impressed by the passionate fan base we have here already,” Ramos said in the press statement announcing the move. “We are all hungry and motivated to see our team succeed, and the entire organization from ownership on down is determined to invest in our club and win. We have all the building blocks to be successful, and I am ready to get to work.”

MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle’s review of week 26 in Major League Soccer. The LA Times’ Kevin Baxter profiles LAFC. American Soccer Now’s Brian Sciaretta on the USMNT players in Europe results. The Independent’s Richard Jolly with what Manchester United did at home against Liverpool.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League play-off round second-legs on Galavision: Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt at 3pm. TUDN has PSV vs Rangers at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: UNAM Pumas vs Tigres at 10pm ET.

Photo by Danilo Vigo – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com