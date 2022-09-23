MLS Week 25: Inter Miami beats NYCFC, Union and LAFC win

Week 25 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season began at Red Bull Arena with New York losing 1-0 to Orlando City. Facundo Torres scored in the 17th minute with Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese making one save to keep the clean sheet.

FC Cincinnati drew 2-2 with Atlanta United at TQL Stadium. Atlanta took the lead through Thiago Almada in the 17th. Cincinnati’s Brandon Vasquez equalized in the 29th and Brenner scored in the 41st. United’s Andrew Gutman equalized in the 83rd minute.

“The game was open at times, which is good on one end because it allowed us some space to attack them,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “But on the other side, there’s too much quality on their side with their team to be defending like that. Probably a fair result based on how we performed.

New England shutout DC United 1-0 at home on an 18th minute Carles Gil goal. Revolution goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“This is the first time we’ve won back-to-back games (in 2022)? I didn’t know that. That’s nice,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “Our guys played well tonight, played a very smart game. Again, not mistake free, but they did what they had to do to get three points. If we had done this all year, we’d probably have another dozen points at this point in the season.”

Philadelphia beat Chicago 4-1 at home, with Daniel Gazdag opening the scoring for the Union in the 16th minute. Jack Elliott made it 2-0 Philadelphia in the 37th with Crhis Mueller scoring for the Fire in the 49th. Philadelphia’s Julian Carranza extended the lead in the 53rd and Cory Burke scored in the 82nd minute.

“Obviously it stings a little bit and I know the guys are resilient, and we are just going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Mueller said. “We know that sometimes this happens and you can’t get too down on it because it’s a game of highs and lows. So you’ve just got to stay consistently optimistic about what’s to come, right? That’s all you can do and that’s all you can control is the next game and this is already behind us.”

Toronto beat Portland 3-1 at BMO Field, opening the scoring with a Jonathan Osorio goal in the 41st. Portland’s Jose Van Rankin equalized in the 73rd, but Lorenzo Insigne put Toronto up for good in the 79th. Federico Bernardeschi finished off the Toronto goals in the 85th minute.

Inter Miami came back to beat NYCFC 3-2 at home. Talles Magno put NYCFC up in the 34th with Alejandro Pozuelo equalizing in the 39th. NYCFC’s Thiago scored two minutes into stoppage time. Inter’s Ariel Lassiter equalized in the 63rd and Pozuelo scored in the 84th minute.

Austin beat Sporting 4-3 at Q2 Stadium. Falling behind 2-0 to goals from Sporting’s Andreu Fontas in the 12th and William Agada in the 23rd, Jon Gallagher scored for Austin in the 27th minute. Sporting took a 3-1 lead through a Johnny Russell penalty in the 40th minute. Austin’s Julio Cascante pulled a goal back in the 63rd and Danny Hoesen equalized in the 85th, with Sebastian Driussi scoring four minutes into stoppage time.

Colorado and Columbus drew 1-1 in Commerce. Falling behind to a 5th minute Cucho Hernandez goal, the Rapids’ Diego Rubio converted a 41st minute penalty.

FC Dallas beat San Jose 4-1 at Toyota Stadium. Jesus Ferreria scored for Dallas in the 3rd and Marco Farfan made it 2-0 in the 20th. Ferreria added another goal in the 41st and Alan Velasco scored in the 57th. San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 60th minute.

Montreal beat Houston 3-2 on the road after falling behind to a 12th minute Sebastian Ferreira goal. Montreal’s Romell Quioto equalized from the penalty spot in the 15th and took the lead in the 28th from an Alistair Johnston goal. Daniel Steres equalized for Houston in the 36th with Lassi Lappalainen scoring for Montreal in the 69th minute.

The Galaxy beat Vancouver 5-2 at home. Samuel Grandsir opened the scoring for LA in the 12th, Chicharito Hernandez converted a 20th minute penalty, and Victor Vasquez made it 3-0 in the 30th minute. Ryan Gauld pulled a goal back for the Whitecaps in the 38th and Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 70th. Playing a man up from a 79th minute Cristian Dajome red card, Efrain Alvarez scored for the Galaxy in the 89th.

LAFC shutout Charlotte 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Jesus Murillo started the scoring in the 49th and Jose Cifuentes made it 2-0 in the 59th. Carlos Vela (73rd) and Cristian Arango (76th) added LA goals with an own-goal finishing the scoring two minutes into stoppage time. LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Week 25 has two late Sunday games to complete the schedule.

Photo by Inter Miami