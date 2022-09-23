MLS Week 26: Wins for Philadelphia, Montreal, and NYCFC, losses for LAFC and Austin

Week 26 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season started with the LA Galaxy and Seattle drawing 3-3 in Carson. Chicharito Hernandez scored for LA in the 10th and Victor Vasquez made it 2-0 in the 42nd. Seattle responded with goals from Kelyn Rowe in the 53rd, Raul Ruidiaz in the 61st, and Jordan Morris in the 73rd minute. The Galaxy’s Dejan Joveleic converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

“I mean, that’s MLS down the stretch,” LA coach Greg Vanney said. “That’s teams that are fighting for their lives, they have nothing to lose. Whatever those things are, they have the mentality of a Seattle, who has won championships and have done a lot together. It’s being able to play every minute like it’s a final. It’s being able to stay together, know how to protect yourselves in moments where you have the lead and you don’t have the ball, but you still protect yourself and you don’t give away things. So, that was something that we just didn’t manage well in the first part of the second-half. But, again, the response to come back and get something out of the game is important.”

On Saturday, the Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati drew 1-1 at Red Bull Arena. Matt Miazga put Cincinnati up in the 13th with New York’s Patryk Klimala equalizing from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

“I think on the road, it’s still good to get a point,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “We have to think of it in those terms where when you’re not playing your best, despite being up early, it’s still a good point. If we take care of our results at home and can sneak a result on the road, I think it positions us well. So certainly we know we need to take care of our matches at home, but it’s still important to get points on the road at this stage to keep us in the mix.”

Montreal shutout New England 4-0 at Stade Saputo. Kei Kamara opened the scoring for Montreal in the 26th with Romell Quioto adding goals in the 39th and 55th. Montreal’s Matok Miljevic converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time with goalkeeper James Pantermis making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low in this league,” New England defender AJ DeLaGarza told Revolution TV. “We have to stay even-keeled and we have to keep pushing as we have been pushing with the guys that we have.”

Philadelphia shutout DC United 6-0 at Audi Field. Mikkel Uhre put the Union up in the 37th with Daniel Gazdag converting a penalty four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Philadelphia’s Julian Carranza scored in the 47th, 70th, and 74th minutes with Cory Burke finishing off the goals in the 79th.

Inter Miami beat Toronto 2-1 at home, with Jean Mota putting Miami up in the 24th minute. Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne equalized in the 28th. Ariel Lassiter scored for Inter in the 44th.

Minnesota beat Austin 2-1 at Allianz Field, taking the lead through a 25th minute Emanuel Reynoso penalty. Austin’s Sebastian Driussi converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Franco Fragapane put United up for good in the 62nd minute.

Colorado and Houston drew 1-1 in Commerce. Lalas Abubakar scored for the Rapids in the 48th with Colorado playing a man down from an 80th minute Bryan Acosta red card. Houston’s Sebastian Ferreira equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

San Jose beat LAFC 2-1 at Avaya Stadium. Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the Earthquakes in the 14th with LAFC’s Kwadwo Opoku equalizing in the 54th. Playing a man up from a 79th minute Ilie Sanchez red card, Cade Cowell scored for San Jose in the 77th.

Sunday started with NYCFC shutting out Chicago 2-0 at home, taking the lead through a 16th minute Gabriel Pereira goal. Santiago Rodriguez doubled the New York lead in the 46th with the Fire finishing without a shot on goal.

“We lost the game, simple as that,” midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri said. “Today we lost and we are not happy. We need to do better, next week is another chance.”

Columbus and Atlanta drew 2-2 at Lower.com Field. Santiago Sosa put Atlanta up in the 21st with the Crew’s Cucho Hernandez equalizing in the 66th and scoring in the 72nd. Atlanta’s Juanjo Purata leveled the score in the 77th minute.

Orlando won 2-1 at Charlotte. City took the lead from a 62nd minute Ercan Kara goal with Charlotte’s Orrin Gaines equalizing in the 66th. Tesho Akindele scored for Orlando in the 89th minute.

Sporting Kansas City shutout Portland 4-0 at home, with William Agada opening the scoring in the 31st minute. Andreu Fontas scored in the 40th and Erik Thommy made it 3-0 Sporting KC in the 42nd. Agada scored again in the 75th with John Pulskamp making four saves to keep the clean sheet.

Week 26 ended at GEODIS Park with Nashville beating FC Dallas 4-0. Hany Mukhtar put Nashville up in the 5th with Jacob Shaffelburg doubling the lead in the 26th and Mukhtar scoring again in the 33rd. Nashville’s David Romney finished off the goals in the 72nd with Joe Willis keeping the clean sheet.

