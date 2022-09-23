MLS Week 27: LAFC loses at Austin, Philadelphia and Montreal win in the East

We start the week 27 MLS roundup with Austin’s 4-1 home win over LAFC on Friday night. Austin’s David Fagundez opened the scoring in the 32nd and Maxi Urruti adding goals in the 47th and 51st minutes. Sebastian Driussi made it 4-0 Austin in the 59th with Cristian Arango scoring LAFC’s goal in the 61st minute.

Also on Friday, Portland came back to beat Seattle 2-1 at Providence Park. Falling behind to an 8th minute Yeimar Gomez goal, Portland’s Dairon Asprilla equalized from the penalty spot in the 41st. Sebastian Blanco put the Timbers up for good in the 51st minute.

Minnesota opened the Saturday schedule with a 2-1 home win over Houston. The Dynamo took the lead when Corey Baird scored in first-half stoppage time, but gave up an own-goal in the 79th minute. Luis Amarilla scored Minnesota’s winner in the 84th.

“We had a plan going into the game, and I believe we executed it very well for the most part,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “Frustrating because what we did today in another game where you have to ask how did we not get something out of this game. I believe our team played well, they fought and defended well for the most part.”

The Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 3-1 at home after falling behind to a 19th minute Gonzalo Higuain goal. Inter Miami went a man down in the 29th to an Alejandro Pozuelo red card with New York’s Lewis Morgan equalizing in the 43rd. Daniel Edelman put the Red Bulls up for good in the 53rd, losing Kyle Duncan to a red card in the 70th minute. Caden Clark scored for New York in the 74th.

FC Cincinnati and Columbus drew 2-2 at TQL Stadium. Brandon Vasquez scored for Cincinnati in the 36th with the Crew’s Derrick Etienne equalizing in the 74th. Cincinnati’s Matt Miazga made it 2-1 in the 77th with Steven Moreira equalizing six minutes into stoppage time.

Philadelphia shutout Colorado 6-0 at home. Already up 3-0 from goals from Daniel Gazdag in the 9th, a 20th minute penalty, and Julian Carranza also converting a penalty in the 30th, the Union went a man up from a 34th minute red card to Colorado’s Gustavo Vallecilla. Gazdag scored again in the 83rd, Cory Burke added a goal in the 87th, and Matthew Real finished the Union scoring a minute into stoppage time.

Montreal won 2-0 on the road at Chicago, playing the second-half a man down. Ismael Kone gave Montreal the lead in the 19th and Romell Quioto doubled it in the 24th. Kone saw red in first-half stoppage time. Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Right now, we’re going through a bad patch,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “We knew coming into these past three games that it would be difficult, the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. But we felt like, especially with the two at home, we could come away with some points. And so, it’s very disappointing that we were not able to do that.”

Toronto beat Charlotte 2-0 at Bank of America Stadium. Lorenzo Insigne put Toronto up in the 49th and Federico Bernardeschi scored in the 66th. Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono had four saves in the shutout.

Sporting Kansas City shutout San Jose 1-0 at home on a 10th minute Daniel Salloi goal. Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia made four saves for the clean sheet.

“It was a nice attack, and I tried to stay with the action,” Salloi said. The defender cleared it to me and I just tried to put it on target. It went through the defender’s legs. I love those goals. It needs hard work to get there. I’m happy I could score and I’m happy that was the game winner. We have just got to keep going.”

FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake drew 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Alan Velasco put Dallas up in the 7th with RSL’s Anderson Julio equalizing in the 69th minute.

At times, it looked a little bit leggy, but the guys that came in definitely brought a great boost of energy and some really good plays,” Real Salt Lake coach Pablo Mastroeni said. “I’m super satisfied with the point, but I felt like we were really close to taking home three tonight. Our performance was really good.”

Nashville shutout Vancouver 3-0 at BC Place. Randall Leal scored for Nashville in the 19th with Jack Maher adding goals in the 23rd and 49th minutes. The Whitecaps went a man down in the 53rd with a red card to Lucas Cavallini.

On Sunday, Atlanta beat DC United 3-2 at home. Ravel Morrison put DC up in the 47th with Atlanta’s Alan Franco equalizing in the 49th. DC retook the lead through Ola Kamara in the 55th, but Joseph Martinez equalized for Atlanta in the 62nd and Juan Purata scored in the 69th minute.

“For me, the performance of the team has been consistent in the attack in the last few games,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “We’ve been attacking well. Obviously, some fragility in the back, in certain moments of the game where we concede goals that cost us in certain periods of time. What I like though is the response of the team. The response of attacking, attacking and overwhelming the opponent. We will continue to work on the balance of the team and will work to be more solid in the back.”

Orlando City beat NYCFC 2-1 at Exploria Stadium. Junior Urso put Orlando up in the 7th and Maxi Moralez equalized in the 53rd. Orlando’s Tesho Akindle scored six minutes into stoppage time.

Week 27 ended at Gillette Stadium with the LA Galaxy beating New England 2-1. Daniel Aguirre had LA up in the 4th minute with Chicharito Hernandez doubling the lead in the 15th. New England’s Carlos Gil pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute.

