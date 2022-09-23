Musah’s Valencia loses to Atletico Madrid, Stanko’s Asteras Tripolis draws with De La Fuente’s Olympiacos

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in a Liga with Yunus Musah’s Valencia losing 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid to a 66th minute goal. “We don’t want to leave anything to chance, but we have to take a step forward,” Musah told his club’s official site. “We are doing things well, but we have to keep moving forward. We are working hard and that’s the way to go. We have to be confident.”

Caleb Stanko’s Asteras Tripolis drew 0-0 at home with Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Olympiacos. Both teams finished with one shot on goal. Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 66th minute of Omonia’s 1-0 loss at Akristas Chlorakas in the Cypriot First Division. Falling behind in the 6th minute, Omonia’s Moreto Cassama saw red in the 78th as did Nikolas Panayiotou two minutes into stoppage time.

Tyler Boyd wasn’t in the squad for Besiktas in their 3-1 home win over Sivasspor in the Super Lig. Jackson Muleka scored for Besiktas in the 12th and Wout Weghorst doubled the lead in the 29th. It was Muleka again in the 41st with Sivasspor pulling a goal back in the 86th minute. Aron Johansson subbed out in the 81st minute of Valur’s 1-1 home draw with Fram in the Urvalsdeild karla. Hauker Pall Sigurdsson scored for Valur in the 44th and Fram equalized in the 87th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 69th minute of Internacional’s 4-0 home win over Juventude in Brazil’s Serie A. Cardoso put International up in the 38th with Wanderson doubling the lead five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cardoso scored again in the 48th with Edenilson adding a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle’s review of week 27 in Major League Soccer. The Guardian’s look at the Premier League results. ESPN’s Graham Hunter profiles La Liga club Real Betis.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on CBS Sports: Sampdoria vs Lazio at 12:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lyon vs Auxerre at 1pm and Toulouse vs PSG at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Newcastle at 3pm. MLS on FS1: Philadelphia vs Atlanta at 7pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo at 8:30pm. Univision has the Mexico vs Paraguay friendly at 9pm ET.

