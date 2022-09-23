PNE, West Brom, Norwich and Fulham exit the League Cup

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the second round of England’s League Cup with Matthew Olosunde subbing out at halftime in Preston North End’s 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 29th minutes, Preston’s Ben Woodburn scored in the 48th.

“I’m proud of the group,” Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe told his club’s official site. “Disappointed as well obviously because you want to score more goals, you want to get the draw if you could take it to penalties but definitely no shame in that performance I thought the lads were fantastic.”

Daryl Dike is injured, missing West Brom’s 1-0 loss at Derby County to a 15th minute goal. Josh Sargent and Sebastian Soto weren’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth, exiting 5-3 on penalties. Jordan Hugill put Norwich up in the 22nd with Bournemouth equalizing in the 43rd. Norwich City’s Adam Idah scored in the 83rd and Bournemouth sent the game to penalties with a stoppage time equalizer. Norwich failed to convert in the second round of penalties with Bournemouth going five for five.

“When you put yourselves in the position that we did in the 92nd minute, then you’ve got to do the basics right,” Norwich manager Dean Smith told his club’s official site. “We didn’t manage the game well enough, we didn’t do enough to stop the cross or defend the box well enough. The lads are disappointed in the changing room.”

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream weren’t in the squad for Fulham’s 2-0 loss at Crawley Town to goals in the 16th and 49th minutes.

“It was a bad performance, definitely, and of course the result as well,” Fulham coach Marco Silva said. “It puts us out of a competition that we wanted to win. Congratulations to them, from the first minute they wanted it more than us, and after that we lost a little bit of control in the game, started to make some mistakes, and they scored, which made it more difficult for us.”

Also in the soccer news, USMNT player Djordje Mihailovic will move from CF Montreal to AZ when the transfer window opens on January 1. “This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montréal,” Mihailovic said in the press statement announcing the move. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn’t expect this kind of reception. I want to thank the fans for their support. It has been an incredible experience.”

