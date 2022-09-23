Pulisic’s Chelsea, Adams and Aaronson’s Leeds win in the Premier League

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts in the Premier League with Christian Pulisic subbing on in the 65th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League. Jorginho converted a first-half stoppage time penalty and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

‘A win is a win is a win and of course it’s very important to build now confidence, to build up belief, to build up an atmosphere, but also we must be open for improvement, open for criticism, because there are a lot of things to improve,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham drew 2-2 at home with Liverpool. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham in the 32nd with Liverpool equalizing in the 64th. Mitrovic converted a 72nd minute penalty with Liverpool leveling the score in the 80th minute.

“I think we matched them from the first until the last minute of the match,” Fulham head coach Marco Silva said. “We did really well, and maybe our players deserved something more from the game. It’s just one point, but I think it was a good performance from ourselves, and we have to go again.”

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams’s Leeds United beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at home. Falling behind in the 6th, Rodrigo Moreno equalized for Leeds in the 24th. Wolverhampton gave up an own-goal in the 74th minute. Aaronson subbed out in the 84th and Adams saw yellow in stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland won 3-2 at Bristol City in the Championship. Ellis Simms put Sunderland up in the 4th minute. Bristol City equalized in the 10th and went up in the 51st. Simms equalized for Sunderland in the 53rd with Ross Stewart scoring in the 72nd minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 76th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss at Birmingham City. Down 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 45th minutes, Danny Ward scored for Huddersfield in the 61st.

Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 1-1 at Burnley. Dan Potts scored for Luton in the 5th with Josh Brownhill equalizing in the 50th minute. Josh Sargent subbed on in the 77th minute of Norwich City’s 1-1 home draw with Wigan Athletic. Trailing from the 29th minute, Norwich City’s Max Aarons equalized in the 62nd.

Zack Steffen was in goal for Middlesbrough’s 3-2 loss at QPR. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 13th, 27th, and 38th minutes, Matt Crooks scored for Boro in the 41st and Marcus Forss added a goal in the 56th. Middlesbrough’s Darragh Lenihan saw red two minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-1 at Ross County in the Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi scored for Celtic with Ross County equalizing in the 58th minute. Celtic went ahead for good from a Moritz Jenz goal in the 84th and Liel Abada scored a minute into stoppage time.

Christian Ramirez subbed on in the 72nd minute for Aberdeen’s 4-1 home win over St Mirren. Playing a man up from the 22nd, Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski converted a 24th minute penalty and scored again in the 37th. Leighton Clarkson made it 3-0 Aberdeen in the 45th. St Mirren converted a penalty in the 53rd, but Ramirez assisted on Luis Lopes’s goal in the 87th minute. James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers beat Kilmarnock 2-0 at home. Antonio Colak scored for Rangers in the 51st and Alfredo Morelos made it 2-0 in the 88th. Tillman subbed out in the 75th minute.

Jordan Pefok scored in Union Berlin’s 3-1 home win over Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga. Pefok’s opener came in the 31st minute with Sheraldo Becker scoring in the 50th and Robin Knoche making it 3-0 in the 54th. Hertha pulled a goal back in the 85th minute with Pefok subbing out in the 78th.

Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 75th minute of Augsburg’s 4-0 home loss to Freiburg, who scored in the 46th, 48th, 61st, and 78th minutes. Joe Scally subbed out in the 84th minute of Gladbach’s 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim played a man down from the 19th, going up a goal in the 25th minute. Gladbach responded with Ramy Bensebaini equalizing in the 42nd and going ahead through Marcus Thuram in the 71st. Nico Elvedi scored for Gladbach in the 78th minute.

“We were a little impatient in the first-half,” Gladbach coach Daniel Farke said. “We had a few long-range efforts and the odd set-piece, but we didn’t play with enough penetration. We talked about that at the break and our second-half performance was much better. We scored two good goals, hit the crossbar and Oliver Baumann made two or three world-class saves. It was a strong display against an opponent that continued to sit very compact.”

Julian Green subbed out in the 83rd minute of Furth’s 1-1 home draw with Karlsruher. Ragnar Ache scored for Furth in the 57th with Karlsruher equalizing from the penalty spot in the 66th minute. George Bello subbed on in the 72nd minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 2-1 loss at Hansa Rostock in the 2.Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 25th minute, Janni Luca Serra scored for Arminia in the 48th. Hansa scored again in the 85th minute.

Terrence Boyd scored for Kaiserslautern in their 2-1 home win over St Pauli. Boyd opened the scoring in the 9th and Kenny Prince Redondo doubling the lead in the 86th with Boyd assisting. St Pauli equalized in the 88th minute. Boyd subbed out in the 89th.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 61st minute of Barcelona’s 6-0 home friendly win over UNAM Pumas. Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona up in the 3rd with Pedri scoring in the 5th and Ousmane Dembele making it 3-0 in the 10th. Pedri scored again in the 19th with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (49th) and Frenkie de Jong (84th) adding goals. Yunus Musah’s Valencia won 2-1 at home over Atalanta in a friendly with Hugo Duro scoring in the 43rd and Atalanta equalizing in the 52nd. Duro scored again in the 80th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed out in the 89th minute of Troyes’s 3-2 loss at Montpellier in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 3rd minute, Florian Tardieu converted a 12th minute penalty for Troyes. Down again in the 15th, Mama Balde scored for Troyes in the 17th. Montpellier went ahead for good in the 81st minute. Tim Weah’s Lille beat Auxerre 4-1 at home with Benjamin Andre opening the scoring in the 1st minute. Jonathan David added goals in the 3rd and 39th and Akim Zedadka made it 4-0 Lille in the 64th. Auxerre scored in the 68th minute.

Andrija Novakovich and Tanner Tessman’s Venezia lost 3-2 at home to Ascoli in the first round of the Coppa Italia. Ascoli was up 2-0 from goals in the 36th and 70th when Hilmir Rafn Mikaelsson scored for Venezia in the 88th and 89th minutes. Ascoli scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Cole Bassett subbed on in the 85th minute of Feyenoord’s 5-2 win at Vitesse. Trailing from the 19th minute, Patrik Walemark equalized for Feyenoord in the 31st. Danilo put Feyenoord up in the 41st with Vitesse equalizing in the 56th. Javairo Dilrosun scored for Feyenoord in the 61st with Danilo adding a fourth goal in the 66th and Lutsharel Geertuida scoring in the 69th. Richy Ledezma subbed on at halftime of PSV’s 4-0 home win over FC Emmen. Johan Bakayoko put PSV up in the 18th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 26th. Cody Gakpo added PSV goals in the 38th and 54th minutes with FC Emmen scoring in the 62nd.

Kyle Duncan’s Oostende beat Charleroi 3-1 away in the Belgian Pro League with Robbie D’Haese opening the scoring in the 28th. Charleroi equalized in the 55th. Oostende’s Nick Batzner scored in the 66th and Theo Ndicka made it 3-1 six minutes into stoppage time. Owen Otasowie subbed out in the 68th minute of Club Brugge’s 1-1 home draw with Zulte Waregem. Andreas Skov Olsen put Club Brugge up in the 47th with Zulte Waregem equalizing in the 69th minute.

Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp came back to win 4-2 at home over Leuven. Trailing from the 27th minute, Antwerp’s Radja Nainggolan equalized in the 38th and Michael Frey scored in the 40th. Leuven equalized in the 55th, but Michael-Ange Balikwisha put Antwerp up in the 71st and scored again in the 82nd minute.

Joe Corona’s GIF Sundsvall lost 3-0 at Hammarby to goals in the 1st, 71st, and an 89th minute own-goal. Reggie Cannon’s Boavista won 1-0 at Portimonense in the Primeira Liga from a 9th minute Yusupha Njie goal. Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 59th minute of St Polten’s 1-1 draw at First Vienna in the Erste Liga. Down a goal from the 19th, Luis Hartwig equalized for St Polten in the 77th minute. Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor lost 1-0 at home to Galatasary in the Super Lig to a 90th minute goal.

In Brazil’s Serie A, Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional lost 3-0 at Fortaleza to goals in the 45th, 70th, and 84th minutes. Internacional played a man up from the 30th minute and Cardoso saw yellow in the 41st.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Bayern Munich 6), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 0), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 1 – Erzgebirge 1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Arsenal 2), Matt Turner (Arsenal 2 – Crystal Palace 0), Matthew Olosunde – PNE 0 – Hull City 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 1 – Wigan 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 4 – Reims 1), Weston McKennie (Juventus 0, Atletico Madrid 4, friendly), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 2 – Ascoli 3), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 4 – Eupen 2), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 1 – Gent 2), Romain Gall (Malmo 1 – Sirius 2), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 0 – Norrkoping 2), Kenny Saief (Neftchi 1 – Samaxi 0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 1 – Kayserispor 0)

Photo by ISIPhotos.com