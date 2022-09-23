Pulisic’s Chelsea loses at Southampton, win for Ream and Robinson’s Fulham, draw for Leeds

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League where Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 66th minute of Chelsea’s 2-1 loss at Southampton. Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea in the 23rd with Southampton equalizing in the 28th and scoring again a minute into first-half stoppage time.

“You stop it with pure mentality, defending mentality so there is no superiority for the opponent, just toughen up as a team,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “I don’t like to talk about it normally because you can’t prove it with data or body position, but it’s like this. Both goals are soft goals and shouldn’t happen if you want to win a Premier League match. You need to be tougher than that.”

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Brighton 2-1 at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham up in the 48th with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 55th. Brighton converted a 60th minute penalty. Robinson saw yellow in the 68th.

“We spoke at halftime about how we should be more aggressive, with our two wingers a little bit higher,” Fulham head coach Marco Silva said. “The goal gave us the confidence and belief that we needed in that moment. Afterwards there’s the second goal, and even with the penalty when they score for 2-1 I think we controlled really well. They changed some players, they put fresh legs inside, two strikers at the end of the game as well, but we controlled really well.”

Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds drew 1-1 against Everton at Elland Road with Aaronson subbing out in the 76th minute. Trailing from the 17th, Luis Sinisterra equalized for Leeds in the 55th. Chris Richards was on the bench for Crystal Palace’s 1-1 home draw with Brentford. Wilfried Zaha put Palace up in the 59th with Brentford equalizing in the 88th minute.

In the Championship, Josh Sargent subbed out in the 84th minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 win at Birmingham City. Falling behind in the 50th minute, Andrew Omobamidele equalized for Norwich in the 63rd and Onel Hernandez scored three minutes into stoppage time. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 2-1 at Cardiff City. Luke Freeman put Luton up in the 47th and Gabriel Osho doubled the lead in the 62nd. Cardiff pulled a goal back in the 85th minute.

Zack Steffen and Matthew Hoppe weren’t in the squad for Middlesbrough’s 2-1 loss at Watford. Middlesbrough took the lead from a 4th minute Rodrigo Muniz goal, but Watford equalized in the 24th and went ahead three minutes into stoppage time. Daryl Dike is injured, missing West Brom’s 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic. Down a goal from the 6th minute, West Brom’s Karlan Grant scored in the 22nd.

Christian Ramirez wasn’t in the squad for Aberdeen’s 4-1 extra time win at Annan Athletic in the second round of the Scottish League Cup. Vicente Besuijen scored for Aberdeen in the 55th and Annan Athletic equalized in the 81st to send the game to extra time. Duk put Aberdeen up for good in the 97th with Besuijen scoring again in the 105th and Leighton Clarkson finishing off the goals in the 117th minute. James Sands was on the bench and Malik Tillman wasn’t in the squad for Rangers in their 3-1 home win over Queen of the South. Robbie Ure put Rangers up in the 10th with Queen of the South equalizing in the 17th. Scott Arfield scored for Rangers in the 24th and 86th minutes.

