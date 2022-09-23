Rangers and PSV in Champions League qualifying, Rapids and Sounders win in MLS

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players in the opening legs of UEFA Champions League third round qualifying. James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers lost 2-0 at Union St-Gilloise to a 27th minute goal and a 76th minute penalty. Sands saw yellow in the 39th minute. Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 1-1 draw at Monaco. Joey Veerman put PSV up in the 39th with Monaco equalizing in the 80th minute.

Jozy Altidore subbed on in the 81st minute of Puebla’s 1-1 draw at Toluca in Liga MX. Omar Fernandez scored Puebla’s goal in the 17th with Toluca going a man down in the 67th and equalizing in the 82nd minute.

In MLS, the Colorado Rapids beat the New York Red Bulls 5-4 on the road. Dru Yearwood put New York up in the 6th and Aaron Long made it 2-0 in the 9th. Colorado pulled a goal back through Diego Rubio in the 21st. The Red Bulls took a 3-1 lead from a 28th minute Lewis Morgan penalty. Keegan Rosenberry scored for the Rapids in the 38th and Collen Warner equalized in the 77th. The Rapids’ Michael Barrios scored in the 80th and Dantouma Toure made it 5-3 in the 89th. New York’s Tom Barlow converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

Seattle beat FC Dallas 1-0 at home on a 39th minute Nicolas Lodeiro penalty. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei kept the clean sheet with three saves.

“We were getting in the game, but today we were not the best in the final third of the game,” FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “We would create the chances but our end product was not the best. The final pass, run, cross or shot was not at its best. It’s difficult scoring like that because we would make decisions that cost us from being able to get a scoring opportunity. In these games, especially against tough opponents, it can be decided by one play.”

The Chicago Fire announced that Gabriel Slonina is joining Chelsea in January. “To the fans, I want to thank you all for supporting a local boy from Addison,” Slonina said in a press statement “You have inspired me to work my hardest day in and day out. I promise that I will continue to give everything in these final 11 games to help get us back into the playoffs and compete for a championship.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Melgar vs Internacional at 6:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Athletico PR vs Estudiantes at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Hollandse-Hoogte via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com – ISIPhotos.com