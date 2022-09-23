Sands and Tillman’s Rangers drew 2-2 with PSV in Champions League play-off qualifying, Championship win for Sargent’s Norwich City, LAFC beats DC

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the UEFA Champions League play-off round qualifying series between James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers and Richy Ledezma’s PSV now tied 2-2. PSV took the lead on the road from a 37th minute Ibrahim Sangare goal. Rangers’ Antonio-Mirko Colak equalied in the 40th and Tom Lawrence scored in the 70th. Armando Obispo equalized for PSV in the 78th minute. Tillman subbed out in the 71st and Ledezma wasn’t in PSV’s squad due to injury.

Moving to the Championship, Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town lost 2-0 at Bristol City to goals in the 5th and 27th minutes. Luton Town played a man up from the 67th minute. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 0-0 home draw with Rotherham United. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 68th minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 home win over Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town. Sargent scored in the 6th minute and Danel Sinani doubled the lead in the 16th. Playing a man down from a 48th minute red card to Tom Lee, Huddersfield’s Patrick Jones scored in the 81st. Holmes subbed out in the 69th. Sebastian Soto wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City.

“I’m really pleased he got his first goal of the season,” Norwich City coach Dean Smith said of Sargent. “Tt was a really good header and he looked dangerous. That’ll do him the world of good.”

In MLS, LAFC opened the schedule by beating DC United 1-0 at home on a 67th minute Kwado Opuku goal. United went a man down in the 60th with a red card to Steve Birnbaum. LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“We got the job done,” Crepeau said. “Three points was the most important (goal). In the first-half, we only had one rhythm. We had a little difficulty to find our second gear. In the second-half, we had a little bit of missing on a few occasions offensively but it happens. It’s one of those things we have to get better at some details and stick to our identity, play forward, fast, and finish our chances.”

Finishing out the game reports in Liga MX, Jozy Altidore subbed on in the 73rd minute of Puebla’s 2-2 home draw with Necaxa. Martin Barragan put Puebla up in the 15th with Jordi Cortizo scoring in the 64th. Necaxa responded with goals in the 54th and 83rd minutes.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Concacaf League on TUDN: Real Espana vs Caragines at 6pm and Municipal vs Olimpia at 10pm. Liga MX on FS1: Santos Laguna vs Leon at 8pm ET.

Photo by Steve Welsh – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com