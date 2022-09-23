Sands and Tillman’s Rangers and Ledezma’s PSV advance to Champions League playoff round, League Cup results

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers beating Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 at home in the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifying, advancing to the playoff round 3-2 on aggregate. James Tavernier converted a 45th minute penalty and Antonio-Mirko Colak made it 2-0 in the 58th. Tillman finished off the Rangers scoring in the 78th minute with Union Saint-Gilloise seeing red in stoppage time. Sands saw yellow in the 28th, subbing out in the 79th. Tillman saw yellow in the 41st minute. Rangers will play PSV in the league path of the playoff round on August 16 and 24.

“I’m really happy with Malik, he came this season and is displaying very early how strong he is,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “It was an amazing goal, it was really high, and I think that the goalie was a bit surprised, in the end, it was the final goal for us to go through.”

Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV in their 3-2 home win over Monaco, advancing 4-3 on aggregate. Joey Veerman opened the scoring for PSV in the 21st with Monaco equalizing on the night in the 58th and going ahead in the 70th. PSV’s Erick Gutierrez equalized in the 89th, sending the series to extra time where Luuk de Jong scored in the 109th minute.

Moving to England’s League Cup, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 54th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 home loss to Preston North End. Matthew Olosunde was on the bench for Preston. Troy Parrott put PNE up in the 6th with Alistair McCann adding goals in the 20th and 30th minutes. Brad Potts made it 4-0 in the 51st with Huddersfield’s Jordan Rhodes scoring in the 67th minute.

“I thought the performance overall was fantastic,” Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe said. “The passing through the lines, our shape was fantastic, I thought everything we asked for they’ve done, in the first half especially. The second half, the game is more or less done. To keep going and find the back of the net again was very pleasing.”

Ethan Horvath wasn’t in the squad for Luton Town’s 3-2 home loss to Newport County. Carlos Mendes Gomes opened the scoring for Luton in the 30th with Newport County equalizing in the 36th minute. Tom Lockyer scored for Luton Town in the 50th, but Newport was level in the 52nd and ahead for good in the 76th minute.

Josh Sargent subbed on in the 76th minute of Norwich City’s 2-2 home draw with Birmingham City, advancing 4-2 on penalties. Danel Sinani put Norwich up a minute into first-half stoppage time and Jacob Sorensen doubled the lead two minutes later in first-half stoppage time. Birmingham City scored in the 53rd and a 77th minute own-goal sent the game to penalties. Both teams failed to convert in the first round with Birmingham City not scoring in the third round. Sargent scored in the fifth round. Sebastian Soto wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City.

“It was the result we deserved because we should never have been taken to penalties,” Norwich manager Dean Smith said. “We made a mistake which lead to a goal and unfortunately our mistakes are costing us at the minute.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Internacional vs Melgar at 6:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Estudiantes vs Athletico-PR at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs San Luis at 10pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA – ISIPhotos.com