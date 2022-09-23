Sands and Tillman’s Rangers move to the Champions League group stage, Leeds advances in League Cup

Thursday’s soccer news starts with James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers beating PSV 1-0 away to advance to the Champions League group stage 3-2 on aggregate. Richy Ledezma wasn’t available for PSV. Antonio-Mirko Colak scored for Rangers in the 60th minute with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin making four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“We pressed pretty well as a team, our forwards did a great job,” Tillman told UEFA.com. “For me it wasn’t that difficult to get the ball and then I had no choice but to play it to Antonio and luckily he scored.”

In the second round of England’s League Cup, Brenden Aaronson was on the bench and Tyler Adams wasn’t in the squad for Leeds United’s 3-1 home win over Barnsley. Luis Sinisterra put Leeds up in the 21st and Mateusz Klich doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd. Barnsley pulled a goal back in the 35th and failed to convert a penalty in the 42nd. Klich scored again for Leeds in the 56th minute, advancing to play at Wolverhampton. Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea is at Manchester City and Matt Turner’s Arsenal hosts Brighton in the third round.

The Miami Herald’s Joey Flechas and Douglas Hanks report on the situation with Inter Miami’s stadium plan. MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle on the standout players so far this season. The Guardian’s Max Rushden asks about stoppage time.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Ajaccio vs Lille at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Pacos de Ferreira vs Estoril at 3:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Juarez at 8pm. MLS on ESPN: Austin vs LAFC at 8pm and Portland vs Seattle at 10pm ET.

