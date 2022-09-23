Scally’s Gladbach beats Hertha, Pefok’s RB Leipzig wins in the USMNT players in Europe and Mexico roundup

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with Joe Scally’s Gladbach shutting out Hertha BSC 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Allasane Plea put Gladbach up from the penalty spot in the 34th with Hertha playing a man down from the 69th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 62nd minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig. Pefok put Union Berlin up in the 32nd with Sheraldo Becker doubling the lead in the 38th. Leipzig pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute.

Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 68th minute of Augsburg’s 2-1 home loss to Mainz. Falling behind in the 31st, Ermedin Demirovic equalized for Augsburg in the 35th minute. Mainz scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 62nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 home loss to Werder Bremen. Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund in first-half stoppage time and Raphael Guerreiro doubled the lead in the 77th. Werder responded with goals in the 89th, the third minute of stoppage time, and the fifth minute of stoppage time.

“We concede the first goal from a throw-in, where we don’t control the situation,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “The last two goals came from counter-attacks. We are clearly on the ball. You can debate whether it was a foul on Gio Reyna before their second goal. But we shouldn’t be giving away possession so easily. Werder were rewarded after a great fight and deserved to win.”

Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern won 3-1 at Julian Green’s Furth in the 2.Bundesliga. Green subbed on in the 70th and Boyd subbed out in the 74th minute. Furth took the lead from a Tobias Raschi goal in the 13th. Kaiserslautern’s Philipp Hercher equalized in the 46th with Mike Wunderlich scoring in the 54th. Kenny Prince Redondo extended the lead in the 79th minute.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham beat Brentford 3-2 at home in the Premier League. Bobby Reid scored for Fulham in the 1st minute and Joao Palhinha made it 2-0 in the 20th. Brentford scored in the 44th and 71st minutes, but it was Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic getting a goal in the 90th. Chris Richards subbed on in stoppage time for Crystal Palace’s 3-1 home win over Aston Villa. Trailing from the 5th minute, Wilfired Zaha equalized in the 7th and scored again in the 58th. Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta added a goal in the 71st minute.

Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United beat Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea 3-0 at home. Pulisic subbed on in the 64th and Aaronson subbed out in the 83rd minute. Aaronson put Leeds up in the 33rd with Rodrigo Moreno scoring in the 37th and Jack Harrison making it 3-0 in the 69th. Chelsea finished a man down with a red card to Kalidou Koulibaly in the 84th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Millwall 2-0 at home in the Championship with Sargent scoring in the 50th and 75th minutes. Sargent subbed out in the 86th minute. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland won 1-0 at Stoke City with Ross Stewart scoring two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 2-0 at Swansea City. Luton’s Allan Campbell opened the scoring in the 14th and Carlton Morris doubled the lead in the 72nd minute. Zack Steffen was in goal and Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 70th minute of Middlesbrough’s 1-0 loss at Reading to a 28th minute goal.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 at home in the Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi scored for Celtic in the 13th with Hearts going two men down with red cards in the 89th and the first minute of stoppage time. Giorgos Giakoumakis finished off the Celtic scoring four minutes into stoppage time. James Sands’s Rangers drew 2-2 at Hibernian. James Tavernier converted a 45th minute Rangers penalty with Hibs equalizing in the 51st. Rangers’ Tom Lawrence scored in the 58th, but John Lundstram saw red in the 66th and Alfredo Morelos followed in the 75th leaving Rangers with nine men. Hibernian equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Spain

Luca De la Torre subbed on in the 87th minute of Celta Vigo’s 4-1 home loss to Real Madrid in La Liga.Trailing from a 14th minute penalty, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas equalized from the penalty spot in the 23rd. Real Madrid went ahead for good in the 42nd, adding goals in the 56th and 66th minutes. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 62nd minute of Valencia’s 1-0 loss at Athletic to a 42nd minute goal.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 4-1 at Lyon in Ligue 1. Down a goal from the 3rd minute, Troyes’ Florian Tardieu equalized from the penalty spot in the 39th. Lyon went ahead again in the 47th, adding goals in the 49th and 75th minutes. Gianluca Busio, Andrija Novakovich, and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia drew 1-1 at Sudtirol in Serie B. Trailing from the 60th, Venezia’s Michael Cuisance equalized in the 83rd minute. Busio saw yellow in the 43rd, subbing out in the 63rd along with Novakovich.

Cole Bassett subbed on in the 60th minute for Fortuna Sittard’s 4-1 home loss to Cambuur in the Eredivisie. Fortuna Sittard took a 10th minute lead from Burak Yilmaz, but Cambuur was level by the 47th and added goals in the 79th, 87th, and two minutes into stoppage time.

In Belgium, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Cercle Brugge 2-1 at home. Bryan Heynan scored for Genk in the 41st with Cercle Brugge equalizing in the 46th. Heynen converted a penalty in the 57th minute. Bryan Reynolds subbed on in the 90th minute of Westerlo’s 5-4 loss at Mechelen. Westerlo took the lead from a Nene Dorgeles goal in the 26th with Mechelen equalizing in the 39th and going ahead in the 48th. Tuur Dierckx equalized from the penalty spot in the 60th, putting Westerlo up in the 63rd. Westerlo’s Lyle Foster made it 4-2 in the 73rd. Mechelen responded with goals in the 76th, 77th, and 85th minutes.

Joe Corona subbed on in the 74th minute of GIF Sundsvall’s 2-1 home loss to Helsingborg in the Allsvenskan. Down 2-0 from goals in the 34th and 71st, Ronald Damus scored for Sundsvall in the 83rd minute. In Portugal, Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 2-0 at Casa Pia to goals in the 61st and 67th minutes.

In Greece, Caleb Stanko’s Asteras Tripolis drew 3-3 at Volos. Asier Benito opened the scoring for Asteras Tripolis in the 27th with Volos equalizing in the 33rd and going ahead from goals in the 56th and 65th minutes. Asteras Tripolis pulled a goal back through Leo Tilica in the 68th with Jeronimo Barrales scoring nine minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 64th minute of Olympiacos’s 2-0 home win over Giannina. Mathieu Valbuena scored in the 57th and Lazar Randelovic added a goal in the 74th minute.

Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 67th minute of St Polten’s 2-0 home win over Kapfenberger in the Erste Liga. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 9th and George Davies doubled the lead in the 81st minute. In Azerbaijan, Kenny Saief subbed out in the 88th minute of Neftchi’s 2-1 loss at Sabah. Neftchi took the lead from a first-half stoppage time Yusuf Lawal penalty with Sabah converting penalties in the 78th and stoppage time.

Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor beat Trabzonspor 5-2 in the Super Lig. Fernando put Antalyaspor up in thr 14th with Wright converting a penalty in the 40th. Trabzonspor pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time, scoring again in the 73rd. Antalyaspor’s Gokdeniz Bayrakdar put them up for good in the 81st, scoring again six minutes into stoppage time. Wright added Antalyaspor’s fifth goal two minutes later.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Cologne 1), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 1 – Heidenheim 1), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 1 – When Wiesbaden 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 3 – Bournemouth 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 2 – Millwall 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 5 – Hull City 2), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 0 – Watford 0), Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen 1 – St Johnstone 0), Malik Tillman (Rangers 2 – Hibernian 2), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 4 – Real Sociedad 1), Tim Weah (Lille 1 – PSG 7), Kyle Duncan (Oostende 0 – STVV 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Kortrijk 1), Romain Gall (Malmo 1 – Mjallby 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 4 – Fatih Karagumruk 1), Jozy Altidore (Puebla 1 – Atlas 1), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 1 – Mazatlan 1)

