Steffen’s Middlesbrough draws, MLS losses for Philadelphia and NYCFC

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Championship with Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough drawing 2-2 at Stoke City. Trailing from the 19th minute, Duncan Watmore equalized for Boro in the 38th and an own-goal gave them the lead in the 63rd. Stoke City equalized a minute into stoppage time. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland lost 2-1 at Sheffield United, playing a man down from the 31st with a red card to Daniel Neill. Sheffield United took a 2-0 lead from goals in the 33rd and 47th, with Gooch scoring for Sunderland in the 55th. Gooch saw yellow in the 72nd minute.

“It’s our first defeat in a long, long time in the league,” Gooch told his club’s official site, and obviously we’re disappointed about that. But considering the way the game went and going down to ten-men I thought we showed a lot of character really to stay in the game. Obviously, we’re disappointed about the goal straight away after halftime. That was really disappointing, but we kept going, we got the goal, and on another night we might nick a draw in the end.”

Daryl Dike is injured, missing West Bromwich Albion’s 0-0 home draw with Cardiff City. West Brom finished with five shots on goal to none for Cardiff City.

Moving to Major League Soccer, the Red Bulls won 2-1 at Atlanta United. Lewis Morgan put New York up in the 11th and John Tolkin doubled the lead in the 15th. Josef Martinez scored for Atlanta four minutes into stoppage time.

“I think that a lot of teams that we play are in those playoff spots,” Atlanta’s Brooks Lennon said. “From here on out every match is a final for us. We can’t drop points from here on out. Tonight, was very disappointing and we all know that. But we just gotta regroup and get ready for Sunday.”

Toronto and New England drew 2-2 at BMO Field with Toronto taking the lead from a 31st minute Federico Bernardeschi penalty. The Revolution responded with goals from Thomas McNamara in the 37th and Justin Rennicks in the 48th. Toronto equalized through Domenico Criscito in the 75th minute.

“Well, I’m not sure I’ve mentioned the playoffs to the team yet, so we’re not getting consumed by the playoff pressure,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “I think the players all know the circumstances surrounding qualification for playoffs, but we haven’t talked about it yet.”

NYCFC lost 3-1 to Charlotte at Red Bull Arena, falling behind to a 4th minute Karol Swiderski goal. Maxime Chanot scored for New York in the 28th. Charlotte went up for good from a 77th minute Brandt Bronico goal and Christian Fuchs converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time.

“For us, it’s about being frustrated, but also about drawing on the experience from last season when we went through this really difficult spell,” NYCFC interim coach Nick Cushing said. “We need to understand that it’s about recovery, it’s about resetting the mindset, it’s about sticking together, and it’s about understanding that we’re a good football team and not overthinking.”

FC Dallas shutout Philadelphia 1-0 at home on a 34th minute Jesus Ferreira goal. Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes kept the clean sheet with three saves.

“The play before that, I talked to Paul (Arriola) and told him that any time he’s on a breakaway, the defenders always run towards the goal and leave the top of the box open,” Ferreira said. “And that I’m always going to come late to support him, and that’s exactly what he did. He held the play and waited for me to get there and I just took a touch and hit it.”

The midweek schedule ended at BC Place with Vancouver beating Colorado 2-1. Ryan Gauld scored for the Whitecap in the 14th and 40th minutes with Gyasi Zardes pulling a goal back for the Rapids in the 76th.

