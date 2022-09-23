Vines’s Antwerp advances in the Europa Conference League playoffs, Romain Gall’s Malmo in the Europa League playoffs

Friday’s soccer news starts with USMNT players in Europa Conference League third round qualifying, with Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp beating Lillestrom 2-0 at home and advancing 5-1 on aggregate. Anthony Valencia scored in the 11th minute and Birger Verstraete adding a goal in the 69th. Antwerp plays Basaksehir in the play-off round, main path on August 18 and 25.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 100th minute of Neftchi’s 2-0 loss at Rapid Vienna, exiting 3-2 on aggregate in extra time. Rapid Vienna scored in the 66th to send the series to extra time and won with a goal in the 112th minute. Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 2-2 draw at Dudelange, advancing 5-2 in the Europa League third round playoffs. Mohamed Buys Turay scored for Malmo in the 50th minute and Ola Toivonen doubled the lead in the 52nd. Dudelange scored in the 56th and the 60th minutes. Malmo plays Sivasspor in the play-off round on August 18 and 25.

Daryl Dike wasn’t in the squad for West Brom’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the League Cup. Karlan Grant scored in the 73rd minute. West Brom is at Derby County, Preston North End is at Wolverhampton, Norwich hosts Bournemouth, Leeds hosts Barnsley, Fulham is at Crawley Town, Crystal Palace is at Oxford United in the second round with all games set for August 22.

Johnny Cardoso was on the bench for Internacional, drawing 0-0 at home and by the same score on aggregate with Melgar in the Sudamericana quarterfinals and exiting 3-1 on penalties.

MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle’s look at MLS contenders. The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas profiles FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vasquez. Grant Wahl talks to Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Everton at 7:30am and Manchester City vs Bournemouth at 10am. Brentford vs Manchester United is on NBC at 12:30pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Rennes at 11am and PSG vs Montpellier at 3pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Milan vs Udinese at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Villarreal at 1pm. ABC has Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Casa Pia vs Benfica at 1pm and Sporting vs Rio Ave at 3:30pm.

Liga MX on Univision: Leon vs Mazatlan at 6pm and UNAM Pumas vs Club America at 8pm. Fox Deportes has Juarez vs Pachuca at 10pm. Chivas vs Atlas is on Telemundo at 10pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham at 9am and Chelsea vs Spurs at 11:30am.

Premiership on CBS Sports: Kilmarnock vs Celtic at 7am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Lyon at 7am, Ajaccio vs Lens at 9am, Nice vs Strasbourg at 11am, and Brest vs Marseille at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vizela vs Porto at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Girona at 1:30pm.

Liga MX on UniMas: Tigres vs Santos Laguna at 8pm. MLS on FS1: Nashville vs Minnesota United at 9pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace at 3pm. All Times Eastern

