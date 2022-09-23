Win for Musah’s Valencia, Pepi’s Augsburg wins in the Bundesliga, Premier League draws

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts with La Liga’s opening weekend and Yunus Musah’s Valencia beating Girona 1-0 at home. Carlos Soler converted a Valencia penalty in first-half stoppage time, and they played a man down with a 52nd minute red card to Eray Comert.

“We have to work hard, and hope that match after match the fans like how we play and our mentality,” Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso told his club’s official site when asked about home field advantage. “The team play with heart, with a style of football that the fans like. The fans at this stadium can achieve important things for us.”

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 71st minute of Union Berlin’s 0-0 draw at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Ricardo Pepi subbed on in stoppage time for Augsburg in their 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen. Fredrik Jensen scored for Augsburg in the 15th with Leverkusen equalizing in the 43rd. Augsburg’s Andre Hahn scored in the 82nd minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 2-2 at Schalke, falling behind in the 29th minute. Gladbach’s Jonas Hofmann equalized in the 72nd and Marcus Thuram scored in the 78th. Schalke equalized from a stoppage time penalty. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 77th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 1-0 home loss to Paderborn to an 82nd minute goal in the 2.Bundesliga.

George Bello subbed on in the 61st minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 2-0 home loss to Hamburg. Bello saw yellow in the 76th minute. Julian Green subbed on in the 65th minute of Furth’s 2-2 draw at Fortuna Dusseldorf. Furth’s Branimir Hrgota scored in the 43rd with Fortuna equalizing in the 62nd and scoring in the 72nd. Hrgota equalized in the 78th.

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams’s Leeds United drew 2-2 at Southampton in the Premier League. Leeds went up 2-0 with Rodrigo Moreno scoring in the 46th and 60th minutes. Southampton scored in the 72nd and 81st minutes. Aaronson saw yellow in stoppage time. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 84th minute of Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw with Spurs. Kalidou Koulibaly scored for Chelsea in the 19th with Spurs equalizing in the 68th. Reece James returned the Chelsea lead in the 77th with Spurs equalizing six minutes into stoppage time. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 0-0 at Wolverhampton.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 2-2 at home with QPR in the Championship. Ross Stewart scored for Sunderland in the 31st and Ellis Simms made it 2-0 in the 40th. QPR scored in the 87th and two minutes into stoppage time. Gooch saw yellow in the 85th. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 64th for Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 home win over Stoke City. Yuta Nakayama scored for Huddersfield in the 40th minute with Stoke equalizing in the 56th. Holmes assisted on Danny Ward’s goal in the 77th and Jordan Rhodes’s goal in the 86th.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Luton Town’s 1-0 home loss to Preston North End. Brad Potts scored for PNE in the 18th minute. Josh Sargent subbed on in the 57th minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 loss at Hull City. Down 2-0 from goals in the 43rd and 62nd minutes, Marcelino Nunez scored for Norwich in the 72nd minute. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough drew 2-2 at home with Sheffield United. Trailing from the 3rd minute, Chuba Akpom equalized in the 14th. An own-goal put Sheffield United up in the 68th with Akpom scoring again in the 82nd.

Malik Tillman scored in the 32nd minute of Rangers’ 4-0 home win over St Johnstone in the Premiership. Antonio Colak doubled the lead in the 62nd with Scott Arfield scoring in the 80th. Rangers’ Tom Lawrence scored their fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 5-0 at Kilmarnock. Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the 7th, Jota doubled the lead in the 35th, and Moritz Jenz made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time. Carl Starfelt (76th) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (82nd) added goals.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s lost 3-0 at Toulouse in Ligue 1, giving up a 36th minute own-goal. Toulouse added goals in the 54th and 85th minutes. Gianluca Busio, Andrija Novakovich, and Tanner Tessman’s Venezia lost 2-1 at home to Genoa in Serie B. Trailing from the 37th, Dennis Johnsen scored for Venezia in the 68th. Genoa scored again in the 87th. Busio and Tessman subbed out in the 69th minute.

Richy Ledezma subbed out in the 38th minute of PSV’s 5-2 win at Go Ahead Eagles. Luuk de Jong put PSV up in the 3rd with Go Ahead equalizing in the 14th. PSV went a man up in the 32nd with Xavi Simons and Armando Obispo scoring for PSV in first-half stoppage time. Simons adding a fouth goal in the 76th. Go Ahead pulled a goal back in the 80th with PSV’s Joey Veerman scoring in the 89th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 4-1 at Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League with Bryan Heynen converting a 9th minute penalty and Andras Nemeth doubling the lead in the 25th. Zulte Waregem pulled a goal back in the 43rd with Heynan scoring again for Genk in the 44th. Daniel Munoz finished off the Genk goals in the 52nd minute. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp won 1-0 at Eupen on a 78th minute own-goal.

Joe Corona subbed out in stoppage time of GIF Sundsvall’s 3-1 loss at Malmo in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from goals in the 39th, 44th, and first-half stoppage time, Saku Ylatupa scored for GIF Sundsvall in the 68th minute. Joe Gyau’s Degerfors drew 1-1 at home with Varbergs BoIS. Trailing from a 61st minute penalty, Diego Campos scored for Degerfors in the 75th. Gyau saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista won 2-1 at home over Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga. Down a goal from the 34th, Boavista went a man up from the 51st. Yusupha Njie equalized for Boavista in the 62nd and Martin Tavares scored in the 66th. Santa Clara saw a second yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi beat Kapaz 5-2 at home in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 73rd minute of Omonia’s 2-0 loss at Apollon in the Cypriot Super Cup. Apollon scored in the 12th and 73rd and went a man down in the 80th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 76th minute of Antalyaspor’s 1-0 win at Umraniye in the Super Lig. Wright scored in the 59th minute. Tyler Boyd subbed on for the second-half of Besiktas’s 3-3 draw at Alanyaspor. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou scored for Besiktas in the 3rd with Salih Ucan making it 2-0 in the 20th. Rachid Ghezzal converted a penalty in the 31st to make it 3-0 Besiktas. Playing a man up from a 37th minute Emrecan Uzunhan red card, Alanyaspor scored in first-half stoppage time, Besiktas gave up an 81st minute own-goal, and converted a stoppage time penalty.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 84th minute of Internacional’s 3-0 home win over Fluminense. Fabricio Bustos scored in the 36th, Alexandre Zurawski doubled the lead in the 71st, and Carlos de Pena scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Jozy Altidore subbed on in the 73rd minute of Puebla’s 3-3 draw at Tijuana in Liga MX. Down a goal from the 36th, Gustavo Ferrareis equalized for Puebla in the 38th. Tijuana went up 3-1 from goals in the 63rd and 72nd. Altidore pulled a goal back for Puebla in the 85th and Israel Reyes equalized nine minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Luca De la Torre – Celta Vigo 2 – Espanyol 2), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 0 – Rayo Vallecano 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Hertha BSC 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 3 – Freiburg 1), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 0 – Bayreuth 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 4 – Leicester City 2), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 1 – Luton Town 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 1 – Hull City 2), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 2 – Sheffield United 2), Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen 2 – Motherwell 3), James Sands (Rangers 4 – St Johnstone 0), Tim Weah (Lille 1 – Nantes 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 1 – Brest 1), Cole Bassett (Fortuna Sittard 0 – Twente 3), Kyle Duncan (Oostende 1 – Gent 3), Owen Otasowie – Club Brugge 3 – Leuven 0), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 4 – Standard Liege 2), Romain Gall (Malmo 3 – GIF Sundsvall 1), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 2 – Sturm Graz II 5), Caleb Stanko (PAS Giannina 2 – Karmiotissa 2)