The soccer news starts in the Championship with Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland shutting out Rotherham United 3-0 at home. Ross Stewart scored in the 52nd and 65th with Jack Clarke finishing off the goals in the 70th minute. Duane Holmes subbing on in the 59th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 loss at Bristol City to goals in the 35th and 80th minutes.

Owen Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 1-0 win at Coventry City with Emil Riis Jakobsen scoring in the 73rd minute.

Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp beat Union St Gilloise 4-2 at home in the Belgian First Division. An own-goal put Antwerp up in the 8th and Vincent Janssen doubled the lead in the 15th. Union St Gilloise scored in the 22nd, going a man down in the 38th. Vines scored in the 42nd minute and Janssen converted a first-half stoppage time penalty. Union St Gilloise scored again in the 71st, seeing another red card in the 86th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes won 4-2 at Monaco in Ligue 1. Falling behind in the 10th minute, Florien Tardieu equalized for Troyes from a 22nd minute penalty. Troyes went a man up in the 44th and ahead from a Wilson Odobert goal in first-half stoppage time. Troyes’ Mamadu Balde (48th) and Yoann Salmier (78th) added goals. Timothy Weah wasn’t in the squad for Lille’s 2-1 home loss to Nice. Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille in the 20th with Nice converting penalties in the 22nd and 29th minutes.

Weston McKennie was on the bench for Juventus in their 2-0 home win over Spezia in Serie A. Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 9th and Arhadiusz Malik added a goal two minutes into stoppage time. Richy Ledezma wasn’t in the squad for PSV’s 7-1 win over FC Volendam in the Eredivisie. Xavi Simons scored for PSV in the 1st with Cody Gakpo converting a 25th minute penalty and scoring in the 39th. Volendam pulled a goal back in the 40th, giving up an own-goal in the 47th. Gakpo scored again in the 51st and Johan Bakayoko finished off the goals in the 79th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic’s 4-1 win at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Callum McGregor put Celtic up in the 21st and Gerogios Giokoumakis made it 2-0 in the 25th. Ross County pulled a goal back in the 68th, but Celtic’s Daizen Maeda scored in the 73rd and James Forrest finished off the goals in the 90th minute.

Moving to midweek MLS, Philadelphia beat Atlanta 4-1 at home with Julian Carranza putting the Union up in the 18th. Atlanta’s Andrew Gutman equalized in the 24th, but Philadelphia went ahead for good with a first-half stoppage time goal from Mikkel Uhre. Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag scored in the 67th and Nathan Harriel finished off the goals five minutes into stoppage time.

“I didn’t think it was a 4-1 game, to be honest,” Gutman said. “A couple plays, they capitalized on us. Maybe the second goal, right before half, was a little bit lucky with a deflection. But you know, for the most part, I thought we were creating chances, we were controlling the tempo. Just a bit unlucky and a bit unfortunate in terms of not being locked in for 90 minutes.”

The New York Red Bulls shutout Montreal 1-0 at Stade Saputo on a 43rd minute Lewis Morgan goal. Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel kept the clean sheet with four saves.

Columbus shutout Inter Miami 1-0 at home with Luis Diaz scoring in the 64th minute. Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room kept the clean sheet with one save.

New England and Chicago finished 0-0 at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution finished with five shots on goal to the Fire’s two.

“Definitely two points lost,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “Just for the fact that we had the PK, which is an opportunity to go up 1-0 there. But I thought it was a hard-fought game, and we’re in a position now that we need to get maximum points when we have the opportunity. So we put ourselves in a situation to get maximum points, and we expect that. So we see it as two points lost.”

Toronto and the LA Galaxy drew 2-2 at BMO Field. The Galaxy took the lead from a Diego Costa goal in the 24th. Toronto’s Jesus Jimenez equalized in the 62nd and Federico Bernardeschi converted a penalty in the 81st minute penalty. Ricard Puig equalized for LA in the 89th.

DC United beat NYCFC 2-1 on the road. DC’s Ola Kamara scored in the 24th with Heber equalizing in the 27th. United went ahead from a 57th minute Steve Birnbaum goal.

Houston beat LAFC 2-1 at home. The Dynamo went ahead from a 12th minute penalty with Cristian Arango equalizing for LAFC in the 19th. Houston’s Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th. The Dynamo went a man down with a red card to Darwin Ceren seven minutes into stoppage time.

“Very good performance by the guys,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “We knew the quality LAFC was going to bring to our city. We managed the game really well. Defensively solid. Offensively, we created our chances. Of course, with the quality that LAFC have, they are always going to be dangerous and be around your box – but I think the players and team were really, really disciplined in the way that we want to approach the game and it’s a well-deserved win for everyone.”

Nashville beat Colorado 4-1 at GEODIS Park. Hany Mukhtar converted a 29th minute Nashville penalty with Gyasi Zardes equalizing for the Rapids in the 35th. Mukhtar scored again in the 54th with Jacob Shaffelburg adding a goal in the 61st. Mukhtar finished off the scoring in the 75th minute.

Portland won 2-1 at Austin. Bill Tuiloma put the Timbers up in the 16th and Zac McGraw doubled the lead in the 73rd. Austin’s Sebastian Driussi pulled a goal back in the 79th minute.

Orlando beat Seattle 3-2 at Exploria Stadium. Albert Rusnak scored for the Sounders in the 26th and Raul Ruidiaz made it 2-0 Seattle in the 52nd. Orlando’s Facundo Torres pulled a goal back in the 53rd and Ercan Kara equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute. Orlando’s Kyle Smith scored a minute into stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake finished off the midweek schedule with a 3-0 home win over Minnesota United. Sergio Cordova opened the scoring in the 6th, Jefferson Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd, and Anderson Julio scored in the 79th. Minnesota finished without a shot on goal.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Vizela at 2pm and Estoril vs Sporting at 4:15pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Umraniyespor vs Trabzonspor at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Cadiz at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Leon at 8pm. FS2 has Juarez vs Cruz Azul at 10pm ET.

