MLS Week 28: Wins for Dallas and Philadelphia, losses for Austin and NYCFC

The MLS Week 28 roundup starts in Minnesota with FC Dallas beating United 3-0 on the road. A 55th minute own-goal put Dallas up in the 55th with Alan Velasco doubling the lead in the 56th and Jesus Ferreira finishing off the scoring in the 58th. Minnesota played a man down from the 69th when Franco Fragapane saw red. Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Columbus and Chicago drew 0-0 at Lower.com Field. The Crew finished with nine shots on goal to the Fire’s one.

“Before, it would be nice to get a point on the road but now we want more,” Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina said. “It’s not good enough for us just to pick up one. So we are going to continue to work and focus on this next match at home to pick up three.”

Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls 2-0 at Red Bull Arena. The Union’s Mikkel Uhre scored in the 48th and Daniel Gazdag doubled the lead in the 74th minute with Andre Blake making three saves in the shutout. New York’s Dru Yearwood saw red four minutes into stoppage time.

FC Cincinnati beat Charlotte 2-0 at home. Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund scored in the 38th and Luciano Acosta finished off the goals in the 81st minute. FCC goalkeeper Roman Celentano made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Certainly, an important win for our group,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Wasn’t the prettiest on our side, in terms of the ideas with the ball and maintaining possession and being able to create. That wasn’t the game tonight. So, while that wasn’t there, I thought, for the most part, we defended really solid. The center backs were excellent. Roman (Celentano) did a good job in goal, and I say center backs because they dealt with a lot of processes in the box. They dealt with runners and in a really intelligent way.”

Nashville shutout Austin 3-0 at GEODIS Park. Walker Zimmerman put Nashville up in the 49th and Hany Mukhtar added goals in the 82nd and a minute into stoppage time. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis made five saves to keep the clean sheet. Austin’s Moussa Djitte saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

On Sunday, DC United and Colorado drew 0-0 at Audi Field with DC failing to convert a penalty in the 66th minute.

Montreal beat Toronto 4-3 at BMO Field after falling behind 2-0 to a 5th minute Federico Bernardeschi penalty and a 7th minute Lorenzo Insigne goal. Montreal’s Kamal Miller pulled a goal back in the 19th and Djordje Mihailovic equalized in the 21st. Kei Kamara gave Montreal the lead in the 43rd and Alistair Johnston scored in the 54th. Toronto’s Insigne scored three minutes into stoppage time.

The Galaxy drew 2-2 at home with Sporting Kansas City. Chicharito Hernandez scored for LA in the 4th. Sporting equalized from the penalty spot through Johnny Russell in the 67th and went up from a Felipe Hernandez goal in the 76th. Hernandez converted an LA penalty in the 88th minute.

New England shutout NYCFC 3-0 at Gillette Stadium. Jonathan Bell put the Revs up in the 12th, Noel Buck doubled the lead in the 33rd, and Thomas McNamara finished off the goals in the 66th. Revolution goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic kept the clean sheet with seven saves.

“We’ve probably played better in the last two games and should have had more than one point in those two games,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “Could have won both of them. Let’s face it, the LA game, we really dug a hole for ourselves, but the Chicago game was there for us to win and we came up short. So, this is big.”

Portland beat Atlanta 2-1 at Providence Park. Portland’s Santiago Moreno converted a 38th minute penalty with Dairon Asprilla also converting a penalty in the 82nd. Atlanta’s Josef Martinez scored in the 88th minute.

“Obviously with the result, I feel like we could have done better in the final third,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “We got in good areas to cross and we just couldn’t finalize the half-chances we created to put more shots on target. We tried 10 total shots, but couldn’t put more than two shots on target tonight, so we have to do better in those moments. Then again, we need to do better on those PK moments and we have to reflect on how we can do better in those moments.”

Seattle came back to beat Houston 2-1 at home, falling behind to a 26th minute Daniel Steres goal. The Sounders’ Nouhou Tolo equalized in the 59th and Fredy Montero scored in the 76th minute.

The Earthquakes shutout Vancouver 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a Jeremy Ebobisse goal in the 4th minute. Jamiro Monteiro made it 2-0 in the 34th with San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski making six saves to keep the clean sheet.

