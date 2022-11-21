Arsenal, PSV, and Union Berlin win, losses for Malmo and Omonia in the Europa League

Friday’s soccer news starts with the Europa League roundup with Matt Turner in goal for Arsenal’s 3-0 home win over Bodo/Glimt in group A. Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with Rob Holding doubling the lead in the 27th. Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira finished off the goals in the 84th with Turner making four saves to keep the clean sheet. Arsenal has a two-point lead over PSV at the top of the group.

“I’m very conscious that we can get much better than where we are today,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “And not only that, we have to do better to be a team that wants to win, and the challenge now is to do that every three days.”

Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 5-1 win at FC Zurich in the other group A game. Yorbe Vertessen scored for PSV in the 10th and 15th minutes with Cody Gakpo adding a goal in the 21st and Xavi Simons making it 4-0 in the 35th. Gakpo scored again in the 55th with Zurich pulling a goal back in the 87th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 74th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 win at Malmo in group D. Romain Gall was on the bench for Malmo. Playing a man down from a red card to Andras Schafer, Union Berlin’s Sheraldo Becker scored in the 68th minute. Union Berlin is 3rd in the group with three points, three behind 2nd-place Braga and six behind group leaders Union St-Gilloise.

Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 72nd minute of Omonia’s 3-2 home loss to Manchester United in group E. Omonia took the lead through a Karim Ansarifard goal in the 34th. Manchester United equalized in the 53rd, going ahead with goals in the 63rd and 84th minutes. Omonia responded with a goal from Nikolas Panayiotou in the 85th. Omonia is in 4th-place in the group with no points. Real Sociedad is in the top spot with nine points, three points ahead of 2nd-place Manchester United.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Newcastle vs Brentford at 10am. NBC has Brighton vs Spurs at 12:30pm.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano at 8am, Atletico Madrid vs Girona at 10:15am, and Sevilla vs Athletic at 12:30pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Sassuolo vs Inter Milan at 9am. Bundesliga on GolTV: Santa Clara vs Sporting at 10:30am and Portimonense vs Porto at 1pm. Ligue q on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Ajaccio at 11am and Reims vs PSG at 3pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Giresunspor vs Besiktas at 1pm.

Liga MX on Univision: Tigres vs Necaxa at 8pm. TUDN has Cruz Azul vs Leon at 10:15pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Crystal Palace vs Leeds at 9am, Arsenal vs Liverpool at 11:30am, and Everton vs Manchester United at 2pm. CNBC has West Ham vs Fulham at 9am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Montpellier vs Monaco at 7am, Nice vs Troyes at 9am, Rennes vs Nantes at 11am, and Lille vs Lens at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Real Betis at 8am, Cadiz vs Espanyol at 10:15am, and Real Sociedad vs Villarreal at 12:30pm.

MLS on FS1: Orlando City vs Columbus at 2:30pm. ESPN2 has Real Salt Lake vs Portland at 5pm. Liga MX on Univision: Toluca vs Juarez at 1pm. TUDN has Puebla vs Chivas at 5:30pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Elche vs Mallorca at 3pm. All Times Eastern

