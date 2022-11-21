Arsenal, PSV, and Union Berlin win, Omonia loses in the Europa League

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League with Matt Turner in goal for Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt in group A. Bukayo Saka scored the game’s only goal in the 24th minute with Turner making one save. Arsenal is top of the group with nine points, two ahead of 2nd-place PSV.

“He’s improving, he’s getting better, we are demanding things that are different to what other managers have demanded him to do,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “He was much better in the first-half than the second-half. In my opinion we can have more control, he was phenomenal in goal, the way he reads the situation, especially the defending the back of the central defenders, when he needs to control the space there, the way he set himself in the one on one situation he had, was really good.”

Richy Ledezma subbed on at halftime for PSV in their 5-0 home win over FC Zurich. Erick Gutierrez put PSV up in the 9th with Joey Veerman doubling the lead. PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare scored in the 34th, Veerman scored again in the 55th, and Anwar El Ghazi finished off the goals in the 84th minute. Ledezma saw yellow in the 61st minute.

Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 86th minute of Omonia’s 1-0 loss at Manchester United in group E. United scored three minutes into stoppage time. Omonia is in 4th-place with no points, three points behind 3rd-place Sheriff Tiraspol.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 67th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 home win over Malmo in group D. Robin Knoche converted an 89th minute penalty with Malmo’s Emmanuel Lomotey seeing red two minutes into stoppage time. Romain Gall was on the bench for Malmo. Union Berlin is 3rd in the group with six points. Malmo is 4th with no points and is eliminated with two games remaining in the group stage.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace at 7:30am and Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest at 10am. NBC has Spurs vs Everton at 12:30pm. FA Cup on ESPN2: Blyth Spartans vs Wrexham at 8am.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Cadiz at 8am, Valencia vs Elche at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Sevilla at 12:30pm, and Athletic vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Reims at 11am and Lens vs Montpellier at 3pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Paris at 9am. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Kayserispor vs Galatasaray at 1pm.

MLS playoffs on Univision: LA Galaxy vs Nashville at 3pm. Liga MX on FS2: Monterrey vs Cruz Azul at 7pm. Univision has Club America vs Puebla at 9pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs Newcastle at 9am and Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Toulouse vs Angers at 7am, Rennes vs Lyon at 9am, Monaco vs Clermont at 11am, and PSG vs Marseille at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Madrid vs Barcelona at 10:15am and Espanyol vs Real Valladolid at 12:30pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Napoli vs Bologna at 12pm.

MLS playoffs on ABC: Austin vs Real Salt Lake at 3pm. ESPN has Montreal vs Orlando at 8pm. Liga MX on FS2: Santos Laguna vs Toluca at 8pm. TUDN has Pachuca vs Tigres at 10pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Osasuna at 3pm. MLS playoffs on FS1: NYCFC vs Inter Miami at 7pm and FC Dallas vs Minnesota United at 9:30pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Paul Terry – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com