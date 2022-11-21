Champions League losses for Juventus, AC Milan, and Celtic, win for Chelsea, draws for Benfica and Borussia Dortmund

Weston McKennie subbed out at halftime of Juventus’s 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa in group H. Maccabi Haifa scored in the 7th and 42nd minutes. McKennie saw yellow in first-half stoppage time. Juventus remains in 3rd-place in the group, tied on points with 4th-place Maccabi Haifa.

“It’s a difficult evening, which must be analysed in the context of an equally difficult period,” Juventus president Andreas Agnelli said. “This is the moment to take responsibility. I’m ashamed of what happened and I’m angry, but football is a team sport. You play as an 11, you lose as an 11. There is not a single person in charge, it’s a question of the group, from this we have to start again, knowing that there are nine games over a short period and that there is still a second half of the season, of which we must be at the forefront.”

Also in group H, John Brooks was on the bench for Benfica in their 1-1 draw at PSG. Trailing from a 39th minute penalty, Benfica’s Joao Mario equalized from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute. PSG is in 1st-place in the group with eight points, ahead of 2nd-place Benfica on a tiebreaker.

“I feel proud, of course,” Brngica coach Roger Schmidt said. “All the players are playing, especially in these difficult games and when we are down, with a lot of belief. We never gave up; we played good football and we managed to get back into the game. That makes me proud and happy because the players had a great mentality. The two matches we played against PSG say a lot about our team.”

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 37th minute of AC Milan’s 2-0 home loss to Chelsea in group E. Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea. With AC Milan playing a man down from an 18th minute red card to Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea’s Jorginho converted a 21st minute penalty. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 Chelsea in the 34th. Chelsea is in 1st-place in the group with seven points, three points ahead of 3rd-place AC Milan.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 71st minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 home draw with Sevilla in group G. Falling behind in the 18th minute, Jude Bellingham equalized for Dortmund in the 35th. Borussia Dortmund is in 2nd-place in the group, trailing leaders Manchester City by three points and head of the 3rd and 4th-place teams by five points.

“It wasn’t a really good game from both teams,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “It was a dogged game that didn’t deserve more goals because there were too few chances. We were not clear and precise enough with our passing, needed too long to make decisions and must live with the draw. It wasn’t good today. But if you look at the schedule with three games in the space of six days, it’s perhaps not surprising if the freshness is lacking a bit. But we will not let that be used as an excuse. We need to play football more effectively, more precisely.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ Celtic lost 2-0 at home to RB Leipzig to goals in the 75th and 84th minutes. Celtic is in 4th-place in group F with one point, trailing 3rd-place Shakhtar Donetsk by four points.

“It’s the highest level of club football and you want to get to that point really quickly, but there is a process involved,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “At this level, goals change games. We hit the post twice in the same sequence, and if one of those goes in, you’re 1-0 up and then it’s a different context in the game, it puts pressure on them and it gives us a lift. So that’s the fine margins, unfortunately.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal at 12:45pm and Manchester United vs Omonia at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Toluca vs Santos Laguna at 8pm and Tigres vs Pachuca at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com