Chandler’s Eintracht vs Spurs, Sands and Tillman’s Rangers at Liverpool in Champions League

Tuesday’s soccer news previews the USMNT players in this week’s Champions League group stage games. That starts with the Tuesday games and Owen Otasowie’s Club Brugge hosting Atletico Madrid in group B with Club Brugge in the top spot with two wins from two games. Atletico is in 3rd-place, tied with 2nd-place Bayer Leverkusen on three points. Club Brugge shutout Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home, winning 4-0 at Porto. Atletico beat Proto 2-1 at home, losing 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht is home to Spurs in group D, with the two teams tied on points but 2nd-place Spurs ahead on goal difference even to -2. Eintracht lost 3-0 at home to Sporting but beat Marseille 1-0 away. Spurs shutout Marseille 2-0 at home before losing 2-0 at Sporting.

James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers are at Liverpool in group A with Rangers in 4th-place on no points after losses at Ajax and home to Napoli. Liverpool is in 2nd-place after losing 4-1 at Napoli and beating Ajax 2-1 at home.

“It’s going to be very difficult,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst said. “It’s a team who perform really well in the league, they’ve been in three finals in the last five years, and I think they’re one of the best teams in Europe. If you look at all our opponents that we have faced in the last season in Europe, and this season is probably the strongest side.”

Moving to Wednesday’s schedule, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic is at RB Leipzig in group F in 3rd-place with one point. Celtic lost 3-0 at home to Real Madrid and then drew 1-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk. RB Leipzig is 4th after losing at home to Shakhtar and at Real Madrid.

“I guess for the players, that initial excitement in the first game, the buzz of being in the Champions League, particularly here at home playing against Real Madrid was fantastic, but now we’ve done that it’s about ‘let’s make an impact at that level’,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told his club’s official site. “So it doesn’t mean the challenge is getting any easier, because Leipzig away is a pretty tough challenge, but, as I said now it’s about really wanting us to be present at that stage, to be competitive at that stage and growing every time we’re out there.”

John Brooks’s Benfica hosts PSG with both teams on six points in group and tied on goal difference at +3. Weston McKennie’s Juventus hosts Maccabi Haifa with both teams on no points but Juve ahead on goal difference.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea hosts Sergino Dest’s AC Milan with Milan top of group E on four points and Chelsea in 4th-place on one point. Chelsea lost at Dinamo Zagreb and drew at home with Red Bull Salzburg. Milan drew at Red Bull Salzburg and beat Dinamo Zagreb at home.

Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund is at Sevilla in group G with Dortmund in 2nd-place on three points. They beat Copenhagen at home before losing at group leaders Manchester City. Sevilla is in 4th-place with a point after losing at home to City but drawing 0-0 at Copenhagen.

“We’ve prepared well for Tottenham and their style of play,” Borussia Dortmund coach Oliver Glasner said. “We showed the players longer video clips of how Tottenham operate and how we want to keep them at bay. That made up the majority of our preparation – we spent little time on the training pitch. We’re very happy going into our third Champions League game.”

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League group stage on UniMas: RB Leipzig vs Celtic at 12:45pm and Benfica vs PSG at 3pm. Concacaf League on TUDN: Motagua vs Olimpia at 9pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com