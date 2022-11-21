Draws for Club Brugge, losses for Rangers and Eintracht in the Champions League

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Champions League with Owen Otasowie not in the squad for Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid in group B. Club Brugge played a man down from the 82nd minute following a red card to Kamal Sowah. Club Brugge finished with one shot on goal to Atletico Madrid’s nine. Club Brugge remains in 1st-place in the group with ten points, qualifying for the knockout round.

“This is a dream!,” Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said. “We fought until the end and we finally did it. In previous years, it just didn’t work out for us. We felt this year would be different – and now qualification is ours. But our story doesn’t end here: let’s see how far we can go!”

James Sands and Malik Tillman were on the bench for Rangers in their 7-1 home loss to Liverpool in group A. Rangers took a 17th-minute lead from a Scott Arfield goal with Liverpool equalizing in the 24th. Liverpool took the lead in the 55th, adding goals in the 66th, 75th, 80th, 81st, and 87th minutes. Rangers remain 4th in the group on no points and can finish no higher than third. They play at group leaders Napoli on October 26 and host Ajax on November 1.

“We conceded too many easy goals,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “It went pretty quickly after that. We tried to push but, after it went to 3-1, you could see we were struggling. They upped the tempo and we weren’t accurate in our passing. I’m not thinking about anything else; I am just processing this defeat.”

Timothy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht in their 3-2 loss at Spurs in group D. Eintracht’s Daichi Kamada scored in the 14th. Spurs responded with an equalizer from Son Heung-Min in the 20th, a Harry Kane penalty in the 28th, and another goal from Heung-Min in the 36th. Eintracht went a man down in the 59th with a red to Tuta and Faride Alidou scored in the 87th. Eintracht is in 4th-place on four points, trailing 2nd-place Marseille and 3rd-place Sporting by two points. Spurs leads the group with seven points.

“Over the entire 90 minutes, the win for Tottenham is a fair result,” Spurs coach Oliver Glasner said. “We were unable to cope with some of Tottenham’s attacking play. We conceded the goals because you can’t allow anything against these world-class players, but my team impressed me with a lot of things. I want us to play with our identity and personality, and we did that. The boys gave it everything.”

Moving to the Championship, Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End for their 2-1 loss at Bristol City. Down a goal from the 54th, Andrew Hughes equalized in the 82nd. Bristol City scored again in the 90th minute.

Jozy Altidore was on the bench for Puebla’s 561 home loss to Club America in the opening round of the Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals. Puebla’s Jordi Cortizo scored in the 14th minute. Club America equalized in the 31st, adding goals in the 33rd, 57th, 65th, 77th, and two minutes into stoppage time.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Brentford vs Brighton at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Lille at 3pm ET.

