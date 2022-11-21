LA Galaxy and Austin advance in the West, FC Cincinnati and Montreal in the East

Monday’s soccer news starts with the MLS playoffs and the Galaxy beating Nashville 1-0 at home. Julian Araujo scored LA’s goal in the 60th minute with Jonathan Bond making five saves to keep the clean sheet. The Galaxy is now at LAFC on Thursday in the Western Conference semifinals.

“We settled in, sorted and organized some things,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “The second-half, in the transition, we scored the goal that they decided to call back. But I think that just loosened up the game a little bit for everybody. That gave you the feeling that somebody can win this thing, and somebody can lose this thing. Even though the ball hits the back of the net, it changes the emotion of things a little bit. And I think the game loosened up, which kind of happens in MLS anyway. The game starts to stretch a little bit, and opportunities start to show up. I’m really proud of our guys.”

FC Cincinnati knocked out the Red Bulls in the East. New York took the lead in the 48th minute at Red Bull Arena with Luciano Acosta equalizing from the penalty spot in the 74th. Brandon Vasquez scored for Cincinnati in the 86th minute. Cincinnati is at Philadelphia on Thursday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“A choppy match,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “In a lot of ways to be expected with it being a playoff game and our opponent. Getting through 45 minutes was not a whole lot either way. In a strange way, I think the goal helped us. To play a little bit and try to attack with the ball on the ground at times. Just really proud of the guys and their ability to go down on the road against a team that does a really good to get pressure on the ball and finding a way to get back into it. It certainly wasn’t pretty, but I think the winning goal was a nice sequence and we needed somebody to make a play.”

After falling behind early, Austin needed penalties to get past Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium 2-2 in regulation and 3-1 on penalties. RSL’s Sergio Cordova scored in the 3rd and converted a 15th minute penalty. Sebastian Driussi pulled a goal back for Austin in the 31st and Real Salt Lake went a man down wth a red card to Rubio Rubin in the 52nd. Driussi equalized four minutes into stoppage time to send the game to penalties. Austin went three for three from the penalty spot with RSL failing to convert on their last three attempts.

Montreal shutout Orlando City 2-0 at Stade Saputo with an Ismael Kone goal opening the scoring in the 68th minute. Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty nine minutes into stoppage time. Orlando finished with no shots on goal.

Moving to tonight’s playoff games, NYCFC is hosting Inter Miami at Citi Field with New York interim coach Peter Cushing clear on what he wants from his team. “For us, it’s about starting on the front foot, making sure we look at both past games of Miami,” Cushing said. “They’ve changed their system a few times… I expect them to start the game in a five, in a diamond because I think it’s been strong. We have to be really prepared for that.”

FC Dallas is home to Minnesota in the 3rd vs 6th game in the Western Conference where they lost to United 2-1 on May 22. Dallas won at Minnesota 3-0 on September 3 in a game where United played a man down from the 69th minute after giving up an own-goal opener in the 55th with Dallas’s Alan Velasco scoring in the 56th and David Ferreira adding a goal in the 58th.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN2: Sevilla vs Valencia at 1pm. ESPN Deportes has Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Brighton vs Nottingham Forest at 2:30pm ET.

