McKennie’s Juventus at Maccabi Haifa, Brooks’s Benfica at PSG, and Dest’s Milan hosts Pulisic’s Chelsea in the Champions League

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players in the Champions League and the home-and-home part of the schedule starting this afternoon East Coast time. Weston McKennie’s Juventus is at Maccabi Haifa after winning 3-1 at home last week. Juve is chasing PSG and Benfica, tied on seven points at the top of the table and four points ahead. Maccabi Haifa has yet to get a point. Juventus lost 2-0 at AC Milan in Serie A, increasing the pressure on a team that is struggling in 8th-place in Serie A.

“We have the opportunity to take the field and get back on our feet straight away,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We need to think about what our path holds in store for us and what must be done day after day with passion and desire to achieve our objectives. We must be aware of the importance of this game and go out on the pitch and do our best from every point of view.”

In the other group H game, John Brooks’s Benfica is trying to get points at PSG after drawing with them 1-1 at home. That assignment should be as difficult as it sounds, with a clear winner taking over at the top of the table. Meanwhile, the other Serie A team with a USMNT player, Sergino Dest’s AC Milan is at home to Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea in group B, after losing 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Those three points put Chelsea ahead of Milan for 2nd-place on a tiebreaker with both teams tied on four points. It’s a tight group, with Red Bull Salzburg a point ahead and 4th-place Dinamo Zagreb a point behind.

“We need to show that the match in London was a one-off and not the norm,” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “We can learn from the situations that took place last Wednesday in order to make fewer mistakes. We’re playing a team that, in addition to its qualities, has proven that it knows how to take advantage of opponents’ mistakes.”

Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund hosts Sevilla after winning 4-1 away and drawing 2-2 at home with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. With Manchester City dominating group G, that potentially helps 2nd-place Dortmund five points ahead of the teams in 3rd and 4th.

“We’ve been able to put ourselves in a good position,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “But that doesn’t mean anything if we don’t step up. Six points will not be enough to qualify for the knockout stages.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic hosts RB Leipzig after losing 3-1 away and not having a straightforward time at St Johnstone in a Premiership win that saw Celtic take the lead from an own-goal and both teams scoring in stoppage time. Celtic has one point in group F, trailing 3rd-place Leipzig by two points and 2nd-place Shakhtar Donetsk by three.

“Looking at the group as well, for both teams it’s a game where a win is going to be fairly significant,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “So, in the nature of both football clubs, I don’t think it will be an open game, but I think it will be a pretty quick game – it’ll be exciting. If we put in a good performance, there’s a good chance we’ll get a good result.”

In the Wednesday games for USMNT players, Owen Otasowie’s Club Brugge looks to continue a dominant showing in group B where they lead by six points. James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers get Liverpool at home in group A, trailing 3rd-place Ajax by three points at the bottom of the table. Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht is at Spurs after drawing with them 0-0 at home before losing 3-0 at VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

“I take full responsibility for this defeat,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said following the Buchum loss. “It was my line-up and my system. A lot of things didn’t work. We had the chances to take the lead at 0-0, then hit the post and had an offside goal. We conceded three goals from set pieces, which is disappointing. We’ll draw the right conclusions with our coaching staff, I’m sure of that.”

Moving to the MLS news, Columbus announced a “parting of the ways” with coach Caleb Porter. “We assessed the 2022 season as a whole and it’s clear that we fell short in our collective goals. Namely, our goal is to consistently contend for championships,” Crew president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a press statement. “This starts with making the playoffs and then securing a home match as a top-four team in the conference. We all share in the responsibility of the results and unmet objectives this season, including myself. As part of our evaluation, we believe that we have a talented core of our roster in place and felt we needed to make a change this offseason as we position ourselves for success in 2023 and beyond.”

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Napoli vs Ajax at 12:45pm. Univision has Barcelona vs Inter Milan at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Club America at 8pm. Univision has Cruz Azul vs Monterrey at 10pm ET.

Photo by Hollandse-Hoogte via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com