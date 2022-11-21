Minnesota vs Vancouver, Real Salt Lake vs Portland, and Orlando vs Columbus highlight Decision Day

By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (Oct 7, 2022) US Soccer Players – Five MLS Cup playoff spots are claimed in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer. Three teams are still alive for those two open spots following Inter Miami booking its place with a win on Wednesday night. Five are set in the Western Conference as well, where four teams still have a shot at getting into the postseason pending results on Decision Day.

There’s more to play for than just a spot in the playoffs, of course. Seeding is still undetermined outside of the top spot in the West, claimed by LAFC last weekend. Philadelphia needs to win at home against Toronto to assure itself of the top seed in the East. There’s some jockeying to be done among teams already in the playoff field, with the site of most first-round games still up in the air.

Most of the focus will be on clubs that need points to make sure they get into the playoffs. That’s where the difference between success and failure in MLS starts. No season that comes up short can be called a good year.

There are several teams that know they have no shot at getting in without a win in games against an opponent also in need of a result. It’s in-or-out in the classic sense. A draw does them no good. It’s three points or bust.

Vancouver seemed close to out only two weeks ago. In addition to a slew of surprising breaks via results across the Western Conference, the Caps are still alive in the West thanks to a three-game winning streak that’s bringing up memories of the club’s run in 2021. A late-season push last year allowed them to sneak into the postseason on the final day. Head coach Vanni Sartini led that charge as an interim head coach and earned the permanent job on the back of making the playoffs.

The Whitecaps are in Minnesota on Sunday to play a Minnesota United team that just needs to avoid a loss to make the playoffs. A win gets the Loons in and eliminates Vancouver, but a draw would be enough. Minnesota is reeling from a six-game winless run that includes five losses.

It’s that run that has put them in their difficult predicament for Decision Day. A lack of energy, particularly in last weekend’s disappointing showing in San Jose, is the culprit, according to United coach Adrian Heath.

The Whitecaps have one path to the playoffs and need to score to carve it. The situation is far from ideal, but there’s plenty of reason to believe that Sartini and his team are simply better under pressure. Still, working against Vancouver is some pretty troubling history since they’ve never won in Minnesota.

The West has another game with similar stakes. For one side, only a win will put it in the playoffs. For the other, a draw will do the job. Put simply, Real Salt Lake will host the Timbers at the newly re-christened America First Field with the home team desperate to win.

Ninety minutes to decide a season’s pass/fail status could push both clubs to sit deep and wait out the opponent rather than risk disaster with a front-foot approach. The psychology of the moment might turn both teams risk-averse.

Then again, RSL is now exactly where they were on Decision Day last season, and we know how that turned out. Last year, RSL scored an added-time winner through Kreilach to win at Sporting Kansas City in the 2021 regular season finale and make the playoffs. This year the club gets a chance to secure a spot in front of the home fans.

Portland doesn’t typically leave its playoff qualification so late, but this season delivered setbacks that slowed the march to a sixth straight appearance in the postseason. A run of four wins in five matches ahead of last weekend’s loss to LAFC put the Timbers in position to get into the field.

Timbers coach Gio Savarese played an experimental group against LAFC, bringing several usual starters off the bench. That means the Timbers should be fresh for the game in Sandy.

In the East, it’s potentially more complicated for Orlando and Columbus at Exploria Stadium. Both teams played on Wednesday, with the Crew once again needing to figure out how to manage the end of games and Orlando needing to get past a 4-1 loss at Inter Miami. There are permutations that could get one or both in with a draw, but leaving that up to fate and the FC Cincinnati vs DC United game is a dicey proposition.

Speaking of FC Cincinnati, the fourth-year MLS club that will finish somewhere other than last place for the first time in its history doesn’t need a win or even a draw to make the playoffs. A Cincinnati loss paired with anything other than a draw in the Orlando vs Columbus game will give Pat Noonan’s team its first chance to play for an MLS Cup.

Decision Day is about the MLS version of complicated intrigue. The chaos of Decision Day, ensured as it is by the simultaneous kickoffs for all games in the conference, means that teams that might need it won’t know if there is a saving grace until final whistles, guaranteed not to be simultaneous, sound in multiple games.

Jason Davis is the founder of MatchFitUSA.com and the host of The United States of Soccer on SiriusXM. Contact him: matchfitusa@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter.

Photos by Jeremy Olson – ISIPhotos.com