NYCFC and Dallas advance, Premier League preview for USMNT players

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the rest of the opening round of the MLS playoffs, where NYCFC shutout Inter Miami 3-0 at Citi Field. Gabriel Pereira opened the scoring in the 63rd and Maxi Moralez doubled the lead in the 69th minute. Heber finished off the New York goals two minutes into stoppage time. NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made four saves to keep the clean sheet. NYCFC advances to play at 2nd-seed Montreal.

“We do the same things, we continue to play the same way, we stick to the plan, we continue to push really hard and in the end, if you give the quality we have consistent looks at the goal, we’re going to score,” NYCFC interim coach Nick Cushing said.” That’s a real testament to the professionalism and collective thinking we have in the group that we continue to do the same things: switch the play, run the space in behind and continue to create chances.”

FC Dallas came back at home against Minnesota to send their playoff into extra time tied 1-1, advancing 5- on penalties. Emanuel Reynoso put United up in the 53rd and Facundo Quignon equalized for Dallas in the 64th minute. Minnesota failed to convert in the second round of penalties with Dallas scoring on all five attempts and advancing to play at 2nd-seed Austin FC.

“It feels good, it feels amazing,” FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira said. “Year after year, the crowd kept getting better and better, and this year you can really tell that the crowd is involved. They believe in us and they really trust us. So seeing a sold-out crowd, singing and chanting for Dallas to win, it feels amazing that we could accomplish this win and keep advancing.”

Moving to the midweek games for USMNT players in the Premier League, Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace is at Wolverhampton later today after picking up a point at Leicester City on Saturday, Palace is 13th in the table with Wolverhampton a point behind them on an extra game played in 17th-place.

There is not a good time or a bad time to play Wolverhampton or any other team,” Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said. “We know where they are at the moment, we know their strengths, and we know that we have to perform at our best. We have to play well as a team. We know which parts of the game we have to improve, and we will focus on those elements to allow us to win those games.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea is at Brentford tomorrow with Chelsea on a four-game win streak in the Premier League and in 4th-place on 19 points from 9 games. Brentford is in 9th-place on 13 points with an extra game played.

“Naturally I’m not the most optimistic, but you never know, you can’t predict anything,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said. “It’s gone fantastically well in terms of results, I can’t complain about that at all, but more than that just the way the group have responded. The way that we feel in the team is really positive, but it’s only been six weeks.”

On Thursday, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham is home to Aston Villa following their 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth on Saturday that has Fulham 11th in the table on 12 points from 10 games. Aston Villa is 16th with 9 points from 10 games. Also on Thursday, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds is at Leicester City with Leeds in 15th-place after a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal on Sunday. Leicester is in 19th-place with five points from 10 games.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

DFB Pokal on ESPN2: Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund at 12pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Cadiz vs Real Betis at 1pm and Elche vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Brentford vs Chelsea at 2:30pm ET.

