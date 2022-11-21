Philadelphia and LAFC advance, Arsenal wins in the Europa, Fulham in the Premier League

Friday’s soccer news starts with the MLS playoffs where Philadelphia advanced to the Eastern Conference final beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 at Subaru Park. Leon Flach scored the game’s only goal in the 59th and Andre Blake made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Good playoff game, good playoff intensity, good playoff atmosphere, certainly a tough way to end it,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “But I couldn’t be more pleased with the way our guys went about it. We played a really tough team and in a tough environment and had some some chances that were saved by a very good goalkeeper. And I think that was, you know, the difference, there was a lot of small details that you could look at as far as the outcome.”

LAFC advanced with a 3-2 home win over the LA Galaxy. Denis Bouanga put LAFC up in the 23rd with the Galaxy’s Samuel Grandsir equalizing in the 44th. Bounga scored again in the 80th with Dejan Jovelic equalizing for the Galaxy in the 85th. Christian Arango scored LAFC’s winner three minutes into stoppage time.

Matt Turner’s Arsenal beat PSV 1-0 at home in the Europa League. Granit Xhaka scored for Arsenal in the 70th with Turner making one save. Richy Ledezma subbed on in stoppage time for PSV. Arsenal leads group A with 12 points and PSV is in 2nd with seven.

“Great to have clean sheets,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “I think today we should’ve scored many more goals, the same in the first half against Leeds, that will come but I’m really pleased with the performance and how we played.”

In the Premier League, Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham shutout Aston Villa 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Harrison reed put Fulham up in the 36th minute with Aston Villa seeing red in the 62nd. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic converted a penalty in the 68th and an own-goal finished off the scoring in the 83rd minute.

“We knew that it was important for us to win and keep the clean sheet, the first at home this season,” Fulham head coach Marco Silva said. “It’s something that we have been talking about. Finally we got the first clean sheet, and when it happens winning 3-0 at home, I can say that is the perfect night for us.”

Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds lost 2-0 at Leicester City. Leicester took the lead from a 16th minute own-goal and scored again in the 35th.

“It’s a team game, we all have each others back and we can do better offensively, I think we need to score and get the final goal,” Aaronson said. “It’s up to us right now, we need to play better. All I can do is look forward, the game is over, it is past and what I can do now is look on to Fulham.”

Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp beat KV Oostende 3-0 at home. Ritchie de Laet scored for Antwerp in the 3rd, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Michael Frey finished off the goals in the 79th minute.

Joe Gyau subbed out in stoppage time for Degerfors in their 3-1 home win over IFK in the Allsvenskan. Falling behind in the 8th, Sebastian Ohlsson equalized in the 49th and Gustav Lagerbielke scored in the 66th. Elias Bouzaiene finished off the Degerfors goals in the 85th minute. Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 3-2 home loss to Djurgardens. Erdal Rakip put Malmo up in the 5th and Soren Rieks doubled the lead in the 26th. Djurgardens scored in the 52nd and equalized in the 62nd. Malmo’s Jonas Knudsen saw red a minute into stoppage time with Djurgardens converting the ensuing penalty.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool at 7:30am and Everton vs Crystal Palace at 10am. NBC has Chelsea vs Manchester United at 12:30pm.

Premiership on CBS Sports: Hearts vs Celtic at 7:30am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz at 8am, Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad at 10:15am, Valencia vs Mallorca at 12:30pm, and Real Madrid vs Sevilla at 3pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Amiens vs St Etienne at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Montpellier vs Lyon at 11am and Marseille vs Lens at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Estoril vs Braga at 1pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Basaksehir at 1pm.

Liga MX playoffs on Univision: Club America vs Toluca at 9pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Wolverhampton vs Leicester City at 9am and Spurs vs Newcastle United at 11:30am. Leeds vs Fulham is on CNBC at 9am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Angers vs Rennes at 7am, Troyes vs Lorient at 9am, Nice vs Nantes at 11am, and Lille vs Monaco at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Elche at 8am and Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid at 10:15am. Serie A on CBS Sports: Roma vs Napoli at 2:45pm.

MLS playoffs on ESPN: Montreal vs NYCFC at 1pm and Austin FC vs FC Dallas at 8pm. Liga MX playoffs on FS1: Monterrey vs Pachuca at 9pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Hatayspor vs Besiktas at 1pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Bournemouth at 3pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Ariana Ruiz – Prensa Internacional via ZUMA – ISIPhotos.com