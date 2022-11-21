Rangers lose at Liverpool, draw for Eintracht, Club Brugge leads group B in the Champions League

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players in the Champions League, where Malik Tillman subbed out in the 66th minute for Rangers in their 2-0 loss at Liverpool in group A. James Sands served a red card suspension. Liverpool scored in the 7th minute and converted a 53rd minute penalty. Rangers remain in 4th-place in group A with no points. Napoli is in 1st-place on nine points with a 6-1 comeback win at Ajax.

“The improvement that we’ve had in the Champions League game by game is there but today it wasn’t enough to get something out of the game,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst told his club’s official site.

Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 0-0 home draw with Spurs in group D. Both teams finished with two shots on goal. Eintracht is in 3rd-place in the group, tied on points with 2nd-place points but trailing -2 to even on goal difference. Sporting lost 4-1 at Marseille, but remains top of the group with six points.

“Credit to the players for a very good performance,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “Everyone saw the quality that Tottenham have. Both teams had chances, so the draw is fair. We matched them for large parts of it, we were brave and frequently freed ourselves from pressure. We’ll happily take the point.”

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid in group B. Kamal Sowah opened the scoring in the 36th and Ferren Jutgla doubled Club Brugge’s lead in the 62nd minute. Club Brugge leads group B with nine points, six points ahead of the other teams.

“Against opposition of this quality you need to make the most of your chances, because you know they finish off every little mistake you make,” Club Brugge coach Carl Hoefkens said. “The details we pointed out before the game, were taken care of neatly, and that’s what really makes me happy. We took some huge steps, but we’re not there just yet. I’m really looking forward to the future.”

Moving to the Championship, Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 3-3 at home with Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town. Huddersfield took the lead from an 11th minute own goal with Luton equalizing through Elijah Adebayo in the 18th. Huddersfield’s Jordan Rhodes converted a 32nd minute penalty, but Adebayo equalized again in the 37th. Jordan Clark put Luton up a minute into first-half stoppage time. Huddersfield’s Ben Jackson equalized in the 70th, finishing a man down with a red card to David Kasumu four minutes into stoppage time. Holmes subbed out in the 82nd minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 0-0 at home with Blackpool. Both teams finished with four shots on goal. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at Reading. Sargent assisted on Grant Hanley’s goal in the 50th minute with Reading equalizing in the 60th.

